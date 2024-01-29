Agartala: In a notable development, more than 58,000 first-time voters have signed up as members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, as revealed by state spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Amlan Mukherjee, in a statement to EastMojo. This surge in BJP membership was a result of the recently concluded membership drive launched by the party’s youth wing.

Mukherjee explained that the national membership drive, which coincided with Voters Day, utilized a mobile application to collect data from first-time voters who joined the party. The collected information was then uploaded to the national server, ensuring accessibility for the national leadership when needed.

When questioned about the strategy employed during the membership drive, Mukherjee outlined that colleges were the primary targets, with activists focusing on colleges, gyms, and other locations where first-time voters typically gather.

Additionally, events were organized in all sixty assembly constituencies on National Voters’ Day, featuring senior BJP leaders and an address by Prime Minister Modi, which received a significant response.

Highlighting the importance of the newly enrolled voters, Mukherjee stated that they would play a crucial role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Emphasizing the youth as the driving force of the party, he noted that many leaders who began their political careers as Yuva Morcha activists have risen to become Ministers and MLAs. He reassured that newcomers with merit would receive due respect within the organization if they choose politics as their profession.

According to Mukherjee, Yuva Morcha activists would soon be assigned roles based on their locations in preparation for the upcoming polls.

