Guwahati: A team of researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata, has recently made an exciting discovery – a new species of jumping spider found in the tea estates of Meghalaya.

The newly identified species, named Phintella handersoni, was discovered at the Anderson Tea Estate in the Khasi hills, Ri-Bhoi district, Meghalaya. The species is dedicated to the late Handerson Syiemlieh, the owner of the tea estate.

Belonging to the family Salticidae, the most diverse spider family in India with 315 described species under 104 genera, jumping spiders are renowned for their adept hunting skills. They exhibit cat-like stealth in stalking and leaping onto prey.

The genus Phintella, to which the new species belongs, is characterized by vibrant colours and metallic iridescent scales on small to medium-sized spiders. These spiders typically have a rounded or oval head with a distinct posterior slope, and their abdomen shows light and dark horizontal bands. They are commonly found under leaves and barks of shrubs and grasses.

The research team, led by Dr Souvik Sen from ZSI, Kolkata, included Dr. Sudhin P. P. from ZSI, Kolkata, and Dr. John T. D. Caleb from Saveetha University, Chennai. Their findings were published in the January 2024 edition of the international scientific journal ‘Zoosystematics and Evolution’ (Link to the publication).

The researchers emphasized the significance of North-East India, particularly Meghalaya, as a global biodiversity hotspot. The region boasts rich indigenous flora and fauna, yet its spider fauna remains largely unexplored. The discovery sheds light on the vital role spiders play as natural enemies in agricultural ecosystems, especially in tea plantations, where they contribute to pest management by consuming large numbers of insect pests.

Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI, highlighted the importance of conserving natural enemies as part of non-conventional pest management practices. Reducing the reliance on synthetic pesticides creates a favourable environment for natural pest control, promoting the effectiveness of these natural enemies.

Also Read | Sikkim: Cane species used by Lepchas rediscovered after over a century

