Kokrajhar: P.D. Sona, the Speaker of the Arunachal State Legislative Assembly and Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III, expressed deep concerns about climate change and global warming at the third edition of the Kokrajhar Literary Festival. The event, held in Kokrajhar town of Assam, saw the enthusiastic participation of 180 poets and writers from eight countries, including Japan, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Estonia, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

Sona emphasised the moral duty of individuals to protect the fragile ecology, especially in regions closely connected to nature. He underscored the importance of collective efforts to preserve the only habitat for future generations. Distinguished figures such as Dr Bina Vidya Dharan, Emmanuel Majaw Khan, Dr Avani Bhagavati, and renowned poet Samir Tanti actively contributed to panel discussions during the festival.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Commending the organising committee for fostering cultural exchange and intellectual dialogue, Sona praised the festival’s crucial role in uniting diverse voices and fostering a shared appreciation for literature. He attributed the positive transformation of Kokrajhar to the political will of the Government of India, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the collective efforts of the Assam Chief Minister and the people of Bodoland.

Sona highlighted the festival as a platform for connecting with intellectual minds and facilitating meaningful communication. He expressed optimism that the three-day event, with its diverse parallel sessions and activities, would instil a rich literary culture in Bodoland and contribute to the intellectual development of young minds. Encouraging youth to actively engage in literary pursuits, Sona hoped that the festival, themed “Exploring Limitless Horizons” this year, would lead discussions on governance and sustainable management.

The inaugural day of the festival set a lively tone with engaging poetry recitations, poets’ gatherings, and various cultural events. The literary extravaganza aims to be a beacon for international luminaries, inspiring the local community and fostering a sense of global literary appreciation.

Also Read: NSCN, Eastern Naga Nat’l Government join hands

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









