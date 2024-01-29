Agartala: In the midst of the continuing debate over finalising a script for Kokborok, Tripura’s second most widely spoken language, BJP MP Rebati Tripura from the East Tripura constituency has put forth the proposition of adopting the “original Kokborok” script created by Alindralal Tripura in the 1960s.
The script, despite its 1960s origin, was rejected by literary figures at the time. Rebati Tripura, a prominent BJP leader, believes a script created by a member of the Kokborok-speaking community is inherently indigenous, unlike the Roman script, which, he contends, cannot be considered an Indian script.
“The Roman Script did not originate here. If we are truly serious about our indigenous culture and heritage, we should consider accepting the script created by Alindralal Tripura. It is an indisputable fact that this is the only script exclusively designed for writing the Kokborok language,” emphasised Tripura.
He highlighted that the Chakma society has already embraced Alindralal Tripura’s script, which initially faced challenges in gaining popularity. Rebati Tripura defended the script’s legitimacy, noting that Alindralal Tripura was the first to compile the traditional rituals and mantras of the Janjatis in a written format. He criticised urban intellectuals for rejecting the script based on the origin of its creator.
Addressing the current division among Kokborok writers regarding the script, Rebati Tripura urged society to encourage writers to use various scripts until a definitive one is established. He proposed allowing flexibility for writers to use different scripts, such as Devanagari, temporarily. Rebati Tripura also criticised TIPRA Motha leaders advocating for the Roman script, questioning their proficiency in the language and calling for a non-political approach to language promotion.
In an interview with EastMojo, veteran journalist Sekhar Datta explained that Alindralal Tripura’s script faced challenges in gaining traction. Notably, two linguists from West Bengal, Kumud Kundu Chowdhury and Shyamsundar Datta, were called upon by the state government to settle the script debate. Ultimately, Kumud Kundu Chowdhury prepared a modified Bengali script that gained acceptance and started being officially used under Chief Minister Sukhamoy Sen-led Tripura government.
In 1979, Kokborok was declared the official language of Tripura. However, after 20 years, in 1999, the Tripura government framed rules in line with the decision.
Datta recalled the long-pending dispute over the script, noting that changes in political leadership in the TTAADC and the state government kept the debate alive. During the CPIM’s tenure, efforts were made to maintain the use of the Bengali script, while TUJS and IPFT advocated for the Roman script during their stint in TTAADC.
It is worth mentioning that the absence of a definite script for Kokborok poses the most significant obstacle to including the language in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. Currently, students are permitted to write exams in both Bengali and Roman scripts.
