Agartala: The Bagma Agri Producers Company Limited (BAPCL), a Farmers Producers Organisation in Tripura, is set to pioneer the development of the state’s inaugural agriculture mobile app, aimed at facilitating seamless communication of vital information to farmers. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) recently granted approval for the app during the state credit seminar held in Agartala.

In an exclusive interview with EastMojo, Sudip Majumder, the founder of BAPCL, shared, “We anticipate a launch within the next 15 to 20 days, with all preparations in full swing.”

Explaining the app’s features, Majumder detailed that it would offer a comprehensive range of information, including weather updates and market linkages. “We are collaborating with ICAR for precise weather reports. Our experts will analyse the data and incorporate essential recommendations, such as appropriate fertiliser and pesticide usage based on weather conditions. Real-time updates on optimal harvest and sowing times will also be provided through the mobile application,” he elaborated.

Furthermore, the app aims to serve as a vital market link for farmers. Majumder stated, “Upon the app’s launch, we will initiate a survey to connect buyers with sellers. Government apps often fail to reflect market rate fluctuations, leading farmers to sell at suboptimal prices. Our teams will monitor market rates across all eight district headquarters, updating daily rates on the application dashboard. This will empower farmers to find potential buyers and eliminate middlemen exploitation.”

BAPCL has enlisted a local developer for the necessary technical interventions, with a planned investment of Rs 10 lakh for the app. Majumder expressed the company’s commitment to extending the app’s reach to the remotest corners of the state through awareness campaigns, aiming to bridge the gap between buyers and farmers successfully.

Agricultural economics scholar Kiran Bhowmik from Tripura University hailed this initiative as a “revolution” in the agricultural sector. “This groundbreaking step taken by BAPCL, supported by NABARD, is poised to significantly benefit the state’s farmers. The app, providing crucial information on agricultural conditions, market rates, stocks, and related schemes, marks a noteworthy example of IT-driven marketing intervention in the agriculture sector. In essence, this is set to be a revolutionary development in Tripura’s agricultural history,” Bhowmik expressed to EastMojo.

