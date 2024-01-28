Churachandpur: In the aftermath of the unending ethnic violence that unfolded in Manipur on May 3, 2023, Kuki medical students find themselves grappling with numerous challenges after being displaced from their academic institutions in Imphal. About 123 Kuki medical students from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and SHIJA have been forced to relocate due to the ongoing ethnic conflict, facing difficulties ranging from a lack of faculty, and no laboratories for practical classes to the absence of internship opportunities.

The displaced students, now studying at the newly established Churachandpur Medical College (CMC), encounter hurdles such as insufficient faculty, a shortage of facilities for practical classes, and a lack of proper infrastructure. Despite the inauguration of CMC on January 6, 2023, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the college has not seen significant upgrades and is currently equipped only for first-year students.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Challenges abound as the third-year students approach their exams in February. With limited laboratory facilities and faculty shortages in various departments, the students are concerned about the impact on their learning process and overall confidence.

Chingnu, a third-year student from JNIMS, expressed the challenges faced by displaced Kuki medical students, narrating that after narrowly escaping a perilous situation, their classmates in Imphal continued classes on May 22. However, the displaced Kuki students were compelled to protest and seek alternative avenues to resume their studies. Following significant efforts, the National Medical Commission (NMC) granted permission for displaced medical students in Churachandpur to participate in classes and exams through hybrid or online mode at Churachandpur Medical College (CMC).

Despite this allowance, CMC, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6, 2023, lacks necessary upgrades and facilities beyond the first year. Third-year students face challenges such as the absence of laboratory facilities for practical classes and a shortage of faculty in departments like Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, impacting their learning process and confidence.

With third-year exams scheduled for February, concerns arise about their ability to take the exams due to an incomplete course, having attended classes for only one month. She laments the uncertain situation surrounding their examinations.

The mental health toll on these students is evident, with feelings of depression and frustration as their aspirations of becoming doctors face unprecedented obstacles. Despite facing the turmoil, the students have been pushing for solutions to their predicament. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission for displaced students to attend classes and examinations at CMC in a hybrid or online mode. However, the college’s current infrastructure limitations persist.

Efforts by CMC authorities, including retired professors and doctors volunteering to teach at their own expense, have aimed to ensure the displaced students continue their studies. While offline classes commenced in September, the students faced challenges such as a lack of clinical exposure and unaccounted internal assessment marks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sharing the impact of the ongoing turmoil on his mental health, Gigin, a third-year student at RIMS, expressed the emotional toll, stating, “We are grappling with mental health issues, experiencing depression, as our aspirations of becoming a doctor were almost shattered. After leaving Imphal Valley and being unable to attend classes, we sought alternative paths, but this proved challenging as all our educational documents were with RIMS authorities.

Given that Churachandpur Medical College is a newly established institution, the facilities are not up to par. Consequently, we lack clinical exposure, and our internal assessment marks are unaccounted for,” he explained. Gigin further highlighted the disparity in examination permissions, noting that while students from CMC who had relocated to Imphal medical colleges were allowed to write their exams, Kuki students were denied the same opportunity at CMC by Manipur University. This has resulted in the loss of another academic year, leaving Gigin visibly distressed. Despite more than nine months passing, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of proper resolution to their issues.

The challenges we currently face involve our appeal for a migration certificate to pursue studies at a fully equipped institution since CMC does not fulfil all our learning requirements. However, authorities at RIMS and JNIMS conveyed that the NMC has prohibited the issuance of migration certificates under any circumstances, he added.

A parents’ association, “Parents of Displaced Kuki-Zo Medical Students” (PAMS), formed in October 2023, has been actively seeking solutions and addressing the plight of these students. Despite numerous appeals and memorandums, concrete decisions or actions from concerned authorities remain elusive.

Nehkhohao, the information secretary of the parents’ association, mentioned, “We have been exerting maximum efforts to attend to the challenges faced by our children. We have even travelled to Delhi to meet with the concerned ministry and submitted various memorandums and requests, but unfortunately, no definitive decision or action has been taken till now.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“My daughter is in her final year and is on the verge of starting her internship. The internship is scheduled at Churachandpur district hospital. However, as per the regulations, she is mandated to complete her entire internship at her parent institute, which is currently impossible for her to do in Imphal. Her internship at Churachandpur District Hospital may not be considered valid. I am anxious that she might face challenges in completing her course on time.”

The struggles extend to dental students as well, with the Dental Council of India (DCI) yet to make arrangements for their classes. Internship concerns loom for final-year students, raising worries about completing their courses on time.

Ngailun Kipgen, Finance Secretary of the Parents Association, expressed concern, stating, “My daughter is in her second year, and I am apprehensive that she may not be able to finish her courses. My aspirations of seeing her become a Doctor are now diminishing. I earnestly hope and pray that the relevant authorities issue them Migration Certificates so that they can pursue their studies in a recognized institute.”

As the conflict-induced displacement continues, the stories of these resilient Kuki medical students underscore the need for immediate intervention from authorities such as Manipur University, RIMS, SAHS, JNIMS, the State Government, and the National Medical Commission. The students exemplify courage in navigating adversities while holding onto their dreams of serving their community and nation as medical professionals.

Also Read: Tribals in Manipur cannot be under Meitei govt: ITLF

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









