After nearly nine months of ethnic cleansing by a majority community in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh seems to have acknowledged the critical role of security forces. This realisation follows significant casualties suffered by his affiliated organisation Arambai Tenggol, during recent attacks on KukiZo villages and towns.

Singh, who also oversees the Home portfolio, strongly criticised the Indian Army, accusing them of being passive spectators.

Addressing a gathering to commemorate the 52nd statehood day, he emphasised that central security forces should not remain mere observers but are invited to protect the state’s integrity and the lives and properties of innocent people.

However, during the violent incidents where almost 200 KukiZo civilians were brutally killed, and numerous women subjected to heinous acts, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh seemed oblivious to the atrocities. Houses, including that of his colleague Letpao Haokip, were allowed to be burned a few meters away from his residence, resulting in the displacement of 60,000 people.

Evidence suggests that the state security forces, under N. Biren Singh’s control remained inactive. To set the record straight, Manipur Police was implicated in burning KukiZo houses in Imphal in May and more recently in Moreh.

The two women paraded naked in Kangpokpi district were handed over to the mobs by Manipur Police. Six-year-old Tonsing and his Meitei mother, along with his aunt, were burned alive inside an ambulance by Meira Paibis in the presence of state police. Not a single bullet was fired when 6000 arms and 6 lakhs of ammunition were looted from police stations.

The worst aspect, under the watchful eyes of the chief minister, is the integration of all state security forces with separatist Meitei militants and Arambai Tenggol, which he calls a unified command.

It is baffling how someone who has allegedly misused security forces to this extent can advise the Indian Army on their role. In fact, questions arise about Biren Singh’s authority to invite central forces. Central forces should be deployed by the centre wherever deemed necessary, with their primary duty being to protect national integrity. State integrity is a collective responsibility, requiring the cooperation of all communities living within the state, a far cry from the current state of affairs.

While Biren Singh rightly emphasises that central forces should protect the lives and properties of innocent people, this responsibility extends to all communities, including KukiZos, Nagas, Nepalis, and not just Meiteis. The expectation that the Indian Army should remain passive when private militias and separatist organisations move to attack KukiZo villages, breaking Buffer Zone protocols, is questionable.

With things not aligning with Biren Singh’s expectations and the Army standing for truth hindering their aggression towards KukiZos, Biren has resorted to blaming them for inaction. However, when KukiZo volunteers retaliated against alleged Meitei forces’ atrocities in Moreh, prompting the Meitei forces to seek protection in Assam Rifle camps.

The call for the sudden resignation of security advisor Kuldeep Singh seems part of a larger strategy by N. Biren Singh to consolidate control over security matters. Differences of opinion, especially regarding security in Moreh, have surfaced.

According to the Meiteis, the Indian Army shouldn’t restrain itself against KukiZo volunteers, while, on the other hand, the Army shouldn’t harm Biren’s private militia patrolling the streets of Imphal with looted guns.

Senior security advisor Kuldeep Singh, not aligning with Biren Singh’s views, resulted in the Meitei Media questioning him about potential resignation. Strongly refuting allegations of inefficiency, he clarified that he is not the sole person in charge of security and shares equal responsibility with the chief minister.

If Biren Singh desires the Army to take action, reimposing AFSPA in the Valley of Manipur, removed in March last year, should be a prerequisite. This act curtails the Army’s power, while simultaneously accusing them of inaction is a form of hypocrisy.

Regarding the resolutions adopted by 37 MLAs on Monday, the major demand was to suspend the truce between Kuki extremists and the centre.

This truce, a decade-and-a-half-old tripartite agreement between Kukis, the Government of Manipur, and the Government of India, had been abrogated by Biren Singh with some organisations prior to the Manipur violence. This was not the cause of the violence but rather highlights the complexity of the situation.

The second resolution for the complete disarmament of illegal arms is a positive step. The delay in adopting this resolution prompts questions about Biren Singh’s influence and the potential challenge posed by Arambai Tenggols. The January 24th meeting called by Arambai Tenggols, where all MLAs of the valley are threatened to attend, challenges Biren’s hegemony, raising concerns about the organization becoming a Frankenstein Monster.

Armed attacks on Indian soil by KukiZos are not a new narrative. Attempts to link KukiZos with foreign elements and democracy struggles in Myanmar have been refuted by intelligence and central security forces. Kuldeep Singh, in recent questioning by the Meitei Media, vehemently denied the involvement of any foreign elements.

The accusation against Assam Rifles is also old propaganda, with the Meitei community alleging favouritism towards KukiZos. Manipur is not only manned by Assam Rifles but also by Gorkhas, Kumaons, Sikhs, CRPF, BSF, and RAFs. For central forces, protecting innocent lives is of utmost priority. Why Meiteis are against central forces requires reflection and understanding of their motives.

Lastly, threatening the centre with appropriate actions, or else the 35 legislature will take action in consultation with the public, highlights the urgency of addressing the complex situation. Reimposing AFSPA and giving the Army a free hand to deal with Arambai Tenggols and Separatist Meitei Militants is suggested. This complex tapestry raises questions about the potential for Kukis and Meiteis to live together again.

