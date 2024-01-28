Guwahati: Get set to immerse yourself in the world of tea for five consecutive days, as more than 500 delegates from both India and abroad converge to discuss and deliberate on the challenges and future prospects of the tea sector.

Two consecutive conferences are scheduled in the city—the Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC2024) from January 29 to 30 at a prominent hotel, followed by the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea from January 31 to February 2.

Joydeep Phukan, Secretary, TRA Tocklai Coordinator for BATIC 2024 & FAO IGG on Tea for India, highlighted that BATIC 2024 would showcase the revolutionary changes brought about by small tea growers in Assam. The conference will delve into topics such as climate change and sustainability, new technology and innovation, and the promotion of Indian teas in new markets. The event kicks off in the afternoon on January 29 and concludes on January 30, with over 400 registered delegates from 24 countries.

Distinguished speakers at BATIC 2024 include Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru; Nitin Saluja, Founder of Chaayos; James Grayland from Wanlin Tea, Shanghai; Daneswar Poonyth from FAO Rome; Ganesh Babu, Founder of Boomitra; Shabnam Weber, President of Tea Association of Canada; Sharyn Johnston, Chair of Australian Tea Association; Sanat Sarangi from TCS; Troy Kim and Thomas Kim from South Korea.

Key focus areas of BATIC 2024 include repositioning tea as a trendy beverage for the younger population, learning from Asian countries on making tea a wellness beverage, the impact of climate change on the tea industry in Assam, regenerative agriculture and carbon credits for Assam’s tea industry, the role of small tea growers in revolutionizing the Indian tea sector, rebranding Assam tea in e-commerce sales, focusing on Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, utilizing data analytics to enhance tea exports, and increasing efficiency in tea plantations through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The event will also feature exhibitions showcasing teas and innovations by companies and startups.

Following BATIC 2024, the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea, under the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, will convene. This is the sole international body for tea, bringing together tea-producing and consuming countries once every two years. India hosts the session in 2024 after a delay due to the pandemic.

“In the forthcoming 25th session of the FAO IGG on Tea, we expect more than 120 delegates from 25 tea-consuming and producing countries,” stated Joydeep Phukan. Notably, this marks the first time the FAO IGG on Tea meeting is being held in Assam, renowned worldwide for its tea production, contributing approximately 12 percent to the global tea output.

The FAO meeting’s agenda includes discussions on the current global market situation and medium-term outlook, changes in the global tea trade network, the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-31, the role and functions of the intergovernmental group on tea (IGG/Tea), assessing the carbon footprint of tea production, developing a global health-based promotional campaign for tea, tea trade and quality, small tea growers, and organic tea. This meeting is restricted to officials from tea-producing countries.

Both events are organized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the Government of Assam, the Tea Board of India, and in association with the Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai), which is implementing them on the ground.

