Overview: Kaziranga National Park boasts a population of over 2,613 greater one-horned rhinos, making it the world's largest population

Guwahati: In a disheartening turn of events, not one, but two rhinos fell victim to poaching at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in a single day. This reserve, known as the abode of one-horned rhinos, witnessed unfortunate incidents, signalling an alarming level of sophistication among poachers.

Over the past year, Kaziranga’s frontline successfully detected and recovered 79 rhino carcasses with intact horns, which had succumbed to natural causes like old age or floods. However, on January 21st, poachers seized an opportunity presented by reduced water levels in the Brahmaputra River. Armed with deadly AK Rifle series weapons, they struck not once but twice, killing two rhinos nearly simultaneously under the Eastern Range, Agaratoli.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The rhino carcass with the horn removed was detected in the early morning of January 22, the detection of the second rhino carcass within a kilometre distance was detected by the elephant patrol party on January 26. The multiple killings of rhinos on a single day has taken everyone by surprise as this was unexpected and clearly the poachers have improvised. Thereafter, a series of forest and police teams worked in close collaboration, including the presence of senior forest officials the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Kumar who camped at the site,” a statement issued by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve stated.

The case saw a breakthrough with the arrest of Jagu Pegu on January 26, along with the recovery of one rhino horn, the nasal bone, and the AK rifle. Additionally, a person from Manipur is implicated in the poaching case, although their name remains undisclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

“Reconstruction of the crime scene, detailed post-mortem, and DNA reports are awaited. However, the apprehension of the main suspect and the recovery of one rhino horn have brought relief, showcasing the effective collaboration between the forest and police departments. The ongoing attempt to recover the second rhino horn is currently underway. The Park authorities have intensified surveillance and patrolling to counter the poachers’ improvised methods, employing AK rifles,” the statement added.

“The plan was hatched a year ago,” revealed a source.

A special rhino protection force, chaired by DGP GP Singh, has been operational in the park.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are confident of recovering the second rhino horn shortly,” the police asserted, urging public cooperation. “Since rhino trade is an internationally organised enterprise, we remain vigilant along the borders of neighbouring states,” they emphasised.

The illegal trade in rhino horns continues to drive poaching, with an estimated 1,000 rhino horns traded globally each year, according to the 2022 State of Rhino report.

Assam DGP G P Singh commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: “In an outstanding investigation, the team led by SP Golaghat cracked the case of recent rhino poaching at @Kaziranga_Poachers have been arrested, along with the recovery of the poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the crime. Some more recoveries are yet to be made, along with the reconstruction of the crime scene. Compliments to the entire team and supervisory officers. Our commitment to protect One-Horned Rhinos is unwavering.”

In an outstanding investigation, team led by SP Golaghat cracked the case of recent rhino poaching at @kaziranga_ Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching. Some more recoveries are yet to be made along with… pic.twitter.com/qLW0F5x4Rq — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 27, 2024

A source revealed that the killing of two rhinos in a single day has not been reported in recent times. Kaziranga National Park boasts a population of over 2,613 greater one-horned rhinos, making it the world’s largest population.

Also Read: Thief busted with cash in underwear stolen from Sikkim hospital

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









