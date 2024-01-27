Agartala: With just a few months to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched its poll campaign through several measures aimed at consolidating voters.
Amid the soft campaign, a special move of public outreach would be kicked off on February 7, under which all senior leaders have to spend 24 hours among the residents of rural areas.
“They will go there and speak to people through a series of meetings. They will take note of the problems faced by the villagers and later take up all these issues with concerned authorities for immediate solution,” former minister Bhagaban Das told EastMojo.
Das, who was recently promoted to the post of General Secretary, also said this exercise would cover all the 3,300 organisational party booths.
“Right from the state level office bearers of the party to district and constituency level functionaries everyone will participate in the campaign that will last five days. On February 7, 2024, we will launch this exercise and it will culminate on February 11,” Das explained.
When asked about the necessity of the drive, Das said, “There are two crucial objectives behind this new initiative. First, it will strengthen the party’s bond with the people of rural areas, the real beneficiaries of the central and state government schemes. Second, the MLAs and Ministers who mostly remain busy with administrative work will get a scope to interact with people of their constituency in an altogether new atmosphere. Besides, issues that are halting development will also get resolved with the intervention of the leaders.”
