Imphal: At least one person was reportedly killed and injured three others during a gunfight between two armed rival groups in Kangpokpi district in Manipur.

According to a reliable source, the confrontation occurred in the general area of Satang village under the Saikul sub-division in Kangpokpi district. Armed miscreants infiltrated the Kuki village, launching an attack with gunfire and explosives.

After additional forces arrived at Satang village in Kangpokpi, the attackers retreated from the scene, as reported by a source.

The deceased individual has been identified as Tilminlun Khongsai, 30, son of the late Thanghen Khongsai from Ng Phainom village.

Meanwhile, of the three injured individuals from Kangpokpi, two from the Imphal Valley were evacuated to Imphal and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The deceased was buried at Martyr’s cemetery at Phaijang after a funeral service programme was organised by Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Kangpokpi.

