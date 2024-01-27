In the intricate realm of Microbiology, Dr Tamanna Bhuyan emerges not just as a distinguished scientist but as a force for women’s empowerment. Recently honoured with the National Level Women Scientist Award 2023 by the Microbiologists Society of India, Dr Bhuyan’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of women in the sciences.

Dr Bhuyan, an assistant professor at the Department of Applied Biology, University of Science & Technology Meghalaya, earned her PhD at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Recognised with the Best Ph.D. Thesis Award for 2021, she leads Department of Science and Technology (DST)-funded research projects, embodying a dedication to continuous learning.

In a conversation with EastMojo, Dr Bhuyan shared that Microbiology, for her, represents not just a field of study but a passion fuelled by the ever-changing nature of microbial life. “There are microbial species all around, and they are flourishing in their habitats. Because of their abundant surroundings, they will constantly alter their genomes, turning them into immune system invaders and resistant to therapies. It’s interesting to note that while some microorganisms might cause disease, others are good for human health and the environment. It is exciting to discover something new and has a plethora of applications.”

While Dr Tamanna Bhuyan modestly attributes her awards to collaborative efforts, her projects speak volumes. From plant-based robots tackling bacterial biofilms to innovative approaches like antibiotic-loaded dog biscuits, her work transcends laboratory boundaries to address real-world challenges.

Her recent accolade is linked to a government-funded (Department of Science and Technology) project focusing on treating bacterial infections during women’s menstruation cycles. Dr Bhuyan’s research not only advances scientific understanding but also holds promise for addressing crucial health concerns affecting women.

When asked to comment on the reasons behind the lower appeal of pure sciences among students in the northeastern states and the future of pure sciences in the region, given the rising educational costs, Dr Bhuyan said, “Northeast Indian states are endowed with a diverse array of flora and fauna, and above all, a wealth of talented individuals. But in all honesty, I think that to promote science and technology here, we need immense support from the government. The region’s brightest students would be more drawn to pure science if there were improved laboratory infrastructure, more jobs for scientists, rapid access to lab equipment, research grants, and scholarships available, and—most importantly—equal facilities for government and private educational institutions.”

Recognising the challenges faced by women in the region, she advocates for government support to bolster the infrastructure, job opportunities, and resources essential for scientific pursuits.

“One of the most crucial steps towards attaining equality in this profession is to encourage more women to pursue jobs in science and technology. By giving the younger generation the chance to participate in practical STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, we can boost the prospects of women’s empowerment in science and technology. This can stimulate their curiosity and interest in STEM disciplines. In addition, it’s important to ensure that resources and financing are accessible to women who want to work in science and technology in order to support their career advancement and research,” she added.

Dr Tamanna Bhuyan encourages aspiring scientists, especially women pursuing science, to embrace the unique joys of Microbiology, emphasising the profound satisfaction of solving mysteries and uncovering truths. She shared, “To those who are considering a career in Microbiology, let me say that Microbiology has been capturing reality in a manner that no other field can. The delight of knowing you accomplished it yourself is combined with the satisfaction of discovering the truth. It is an incredible feeling to pursue a career that allows you to solve mysteries and find the answers to your own questions.”

Dr Bhuyan’s journey serves as an inspiration, not just for her scientific achievements, but for the role she plays in empowering women in the sciences. In her pursuit of understanding the microscopic world, she champions a broader vision—one where women stand at the forefront of scientific discovery and innovation.

