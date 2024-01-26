The charm of motorcycling hooks you for life. In my case, I do it for a myriad of reasons- the unadulterated joy of riding solo for long distances which throws up discoveries in some of India’s remotest areas, brings me face-to-face with interesting people, lets me explore the cultural tapestry of the country and pushes me to prove to myself that I am still physically and mentally sound.

My association with long-distance motorcycling began in the summer of 1998 when I joined a bikers’ club called Pathfinders in New Delhi for a ride to Ladakh. After eight rides with Pathfinders to Ladakh, I decided to go solo and tell the stories of my rides.

Thus the seed for my first book, ‘Battlefields & Paradise’, was sown in the summer of 2013 when I began a solo ride to Turtuk, one of India’s northernmost villages in Ladakh. The ride was a gamble on a 13-year-old motorcycle that paid off.

Among other things, crossing the snowy Khardung La, interacting with Bactrian camel owners in Hunder, and going up to the Line of Control at Uri made the journey an unforgettable one.

In the winter of 2018, I embarked on a 7000-km odyssey that began in Siliguri and took me through much of the Northeast and a little bit of Myanmar in about 50 days after which I wrote ‘Into The East’. I fulfilled my quest to meet survivors of the 1962 Sino-India war in Arunachal Pradesh, riding through World War II battlefronts and watching India’s first sunrise near Kaho in Arunachal Pradesh. So why do I write? That’s because I want to share my experiences so that others who also have similar ambitions may saddle up and find the same joy I found. I also write for those who, for various reasons, cannot visit the places that I have ridden to but want to know about them and the people there. A long-distance ride is a thing of beauty, and its memory is a joy forever.

The writer is a former journalist and author of two motorcycle travelogues –Battlefields and Paradise and Into The East. The former is a riveting account of a solo ride through Kashmir and Ladakh while Into The East is about a 7000 km ride through the northeast. Sabir Hussain will relaunch both the books at the premises (Royal Global University) of Assam LitArt Fest 2024 scheduled for February 17 and 18.

