A Constitutional awakening in northeast India

Originating from the picturesque town of Jorhat in Assam, my journey has been shaped by a deep commitment to societal well-being. A social worker by profession, I embarked on this path after completing my master’s in social work from Bosco Institute in Jorhat.

Hi, I am Rahul Bora, the Founder of Thoughts to Action, a youth-led not-for-profit organisation in Assam. This story is about my journey of diving deep into the meaning and values of the Indian Constitution and taking it to many more.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

I first stumbled upon the constitutional preamble, in my 6th grade classroom. To be honest, it didn’t mean much to me back then. It was just words on a page. As time went on, I found myself reading more about it, and digging into some articles and laws for my exams. The pivotal shift, however, took place during my post-graduation in 2016, when I began grasping what it truly meant to be a citizen and have rights and duties.

Venturing into the tea estates of Assam for field visits to marginalized communities marked a significant phase in my journey.

Here, I found myself filing petitions on behalf of individuals, advocating for their rights. Experiencing firsthand the impact of these rights on people’s lives was eye-opening.

After completing my studies, I stepped into the world of entrepreneurship and founded ‘Thoughts to Action’. We chose to focus on child rights. Our commitment to empowering adolescents led to the initiation of a constitutional literacy program in schools, equipping young minds with knowledge about their rights.

One incident that stayed with me from those sessions, involves the 8-year-old boy Rohit who had to drop out of school because his parents couldn’t afford the high fees.

Our group of adolescents, aware of Rohit’s situation, approached his parents. We convinced them to enrol him in school under the Right to Education Act. It was a small victory, but it made me believe in the power of education and awareness.

This experience led me to dedicate more of my time to constitutional work. I realized that if people are educated about the possibilities the Constitution offers, we can create a better world. With this belief, I joined a national campaign called “Har Dil Mein Samvidhan,” which aims to bring the Constitution closer to people through songs, dramas, poetry, and awareness drives. Lakhs of people across the country are participating in the campaign through diverse powerful actions, striving to take the constitution to each citizen’s heart.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Personally, it’s been an incredible journey, adopting the constitution beyond a set of guidelines and frameworks but as values that guide our everyday lives as citizens. The stories of success and impactful experiences have fuelled my determination to continue working towards creating awareness about the rights and duties bestowed upon us by the Constitution.

In a region like Northeast India, where perspectives can be unique, I’ve seen the transformative influence that young people can have when they understand the power they hold. Through “Thoughts to Action” and campaigns like “Har Dil Mein Samvidhan,” we’re striving to make the Constitution not just a legal document but a living guide for positive change in our society.

Also Read: Tripura spiritual leader, woman weaver conferred Padma Shri

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









