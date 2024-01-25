Guwahati: The Zomi Chief Association, an organization based in Lamka, Manipur has penned a letter to the Prime Minister, urging a reconsideration of the proposed border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. In the letter, signed by the association president, Pumzadou Thangsing, and secretary, G. Khamkhohau, the association expressed their concerns and underlined the historical unity and peace that might be jeopardised by the implementation of such measures.
The association began by recounting the rich history of the Zomi people, highlighting their resilience in defending their sacred land against intrusions throughout history. They reference the period of British colonial rule in the late 19th century, marked by rebellions, and stress the unbroken spirit of their community.
Drawing attention to the arbitrary divisions imposed by the British through boundary commissions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they wrote, “The Zo country, once a contiguous and independent domain, fell victim to arbitrary divisions orchestrated by the British through the Manipur-Chin Hills Boundary Commission (1894) and the Manipur-Chin Hills-Lushai Hills Boundary Commission (1901), all transpiring without the consent of the Zomi people. Regrettably, these colonial borders persisted through the partition of British India and British Burma (1937), crystallizing into inflexible boundaries upon the independence of India and Burma (1947 and 1948).”
Expressing their belief that border fencing poses a severe threat to the longstanding peace and tranquility along the Indo-Myanmar border, the association members highlight the significance of the Free Movement Regime, “The Free Movement Regime, pivotal in nurturing inter-marriage, mutual visits, and collaborative efforts during natural disasters, stands as a testament to the shared history and cooperation between the Zomi people and the Government of India,” they said.
The letter also addressed the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, where they alleged that the Zomi people are caught in the crossfire of state-sponsored conflict, saying, “The unwarranted emphasis on border fencing by the Meitei community, residing hundreds of kilometers away from the international border, underscores a regrettable greed and high-handed attitude towards tribal people.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Emphasising that border fencing not only jeopardizes the age-old peace and security of transborder tribes but also carries the potential for negative implications on India’s relations with South and Southeast Asia, the Zomi Chief Association urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision.
Also Read | NSCN-IM will “not allow” fencing along Myanmar border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Zomi Chief Association urges PM to reconsider border fencing, cites historical links
- Meghalaya: Lok Sabha MP candidate Ampareen begins campaign
- Sikkim: Orchid which steals carbon from underground fungus found
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check Teer winners for January 25, 2024
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Assam Teer January 25, 2024
- No, Assam CM did not say Sania Mirza’s son will not get Indian citizenship