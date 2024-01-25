Guwahati: The Zomi Chief Association, an organization based in Lamka, Manipur has penned a letter to the Prime Minister, urging a reconsideration of the proposed border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. In the letter, signed by the association president, Pumzadou Thangsing, and secretary, G. Khamkhohau, the association expressed their concerns and underlined the historical unity and peace that might be jeopardised by the implementation of such measures.

The association began by recounting the rich history of the Zomi people, highlighting their resilience in defending their sacred land against intrusions throughout history. They reference the period of British colonial rule in the late 19th century, marked by rebellions, and stress the unbroken spirit of their community.

Drawing attention to the arbitrary divisions imposed by the British through boundary commissions in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they wrote, “The Zo country, once a contiguous and independent domain, fell victim to arbitrary divisions orchestrated by the British through the Manipur-Chin Hills Boundary Commission (1894) and the Manipur-Chin Hills-Lushai Hills Boundary Commission (1901), all transpiring without the consent of the Zomi people. Regrettably, these colonial borders persisted through the partition of British India and British Burma (1937), crystallizing into inflexible boundaries upon the independence of India and Burma (1947 and 1948).”

Expressing their belief that border fencing poses a severe threat to the longstanding peace and tranquility along the Indo-Myanmar border, the association members highlight the significance of the Free Movement Regime, “The Free Movement Regime, pivotal in nurturing inter-marriage, mutual visits, and collaborative efforts during natural disasters, stands as a testament to the shared history and cooperation between the Zomi people and the Government of India,” they said.

The letter also addressed the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, where they alleged that the Zomi people are caught in the crossfire of state-sponsored conflict, saying, “The unwarranted emphasis on border fencing by the Meitei community, residing hundreds of kilometers away from the international border, underscores a regrettable greed and high-handed attitude towards tribal people.”

Emphasising that border fencing not only jeopardizes the age-old peace and security of transborder tribes but also carries the potential for negative implications on India’s relations with South and Southeast Asia, the Zomi Chief Association urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the decision.

