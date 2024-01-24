Kohima: Nagaland’s first woman minister, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, launched the eagerly awaited 4th Organic Orange Festival in Rüsoma village, about 13 km from capital city Kohima.

In a boost for Rüsoma’s orange farmers in particular and the farmers in general, Kurse, the Minister for Women Resource Development and Horticulture, pledged to designate the village as a “Horti Model Village” for 2025, bringing dedicated support schemes to help them thrive.

Addressing the gathering as the special guest, Kruse lauded Rüsoma for being one of the most progressive orange-producing villages in Kohima district.

This achievement, she said, is a result of the dedicated efforts of the farmers. Despite the achievements, she said that there is still a need to improve intercultural practices, embracing traditional wisdom while integrating modern techniques to keep pace with the dynamic developments in Horticulture.

She pointed out that the Department of Horticulture, Nagaland, has been providing advanced drip irrigation units to progressive orange growers of Rüsoma and that this support is a testament to the commitment of the government’s commitment to uplift farming practices and ensure sustainable growth.

The Horticulture minister assured that the department would provide market links for farmers when they yield more fruits and require market beyond the district and state. She highlighted that organic fruits and vegetables hold high value and generate huge revenue which can boost the local economy.

She also highlighted the health benefits of the fruit and encouraged farmers to continue the good farming practices.

Convenor of the festival, Visier Vimera, in his keynote address, recalled that the popular fruit festival was introduced for the first time in 2020. As an annual affair since then, he said that the festival is a celebration of the rich agriculture, heritage and versatility of oranges.

The festival, he said, serves as an exposure for farmers to undergo a productive change of mindset. At Rüsoma, the resident’s love for oranges was evident as orange trees were grown in kitchen gardens. This citrusy wonders, he informed, can yield a staggering 70-80kg per tree.

Besides oranges and orange products, other handloom and handicrafts products, fruit and vegetable seeds, art, organic fruits and vegetables were put on sale.

While Kekhrie Pfukha chaired the inaugural ceremony, Rüsoma Village Council chairman Kehouchükhrie led the congregation in prayer During the event, Seyie Kru Cultural Troop presented a folk song. Minister Kruse inaugurated the stalls after the formal ceremony.

