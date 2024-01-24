A recent social media post by India in Pixels, created by Ashris Choudhury, has garnered significant attention but not without a crucial oversight. The post showcased a map dotted with towns and localities across India, all commencing with the name “(Shri) Ram.” However, it appears that the inclusion of a locality in Mizoram, Ramhlun, has sparked correctional reactions from vigilant citizens.

The post, shared on Twitter and Instagram, amassed over 8,000 likes and 1,800 reposts on Twitter, along with more than 10,000 likes on Instagram. The visual presentation outlined towns and localities from various parts of the country, with their names listed on the side. The caption read, “Every town in India that starts with the name of (Shri) Ram. You can look for the name of each dot at iipmaps dot com slash playground slash ram.”

Every town in India that starts with the name of (Shri) Ram pic.twitter.com/6nIKrDzreW — India in Pixels by Ashris (@indiainpixels) January 23, 2024

However, Mizoram citizens promptly identified an error, pointing out that Ramhlun in Aizawl was mistakenly included. The crucial distinction lies in the Mizo language, where “Ram” translates to “land,” and the name “Ramhlun” signifies “land” in Mizo. Contrary to the Hindu mythology association with the name “Ram,” the Mizo term holds no religious connotation.

Netizens from Mizoram took to the comments, clarifying the linguistic distinction. Comments included, “Ramhlun” in Mizoram has nothing to do with ‘Ram’ in Hindu mythology. It’s a Mizo word for ‘Land'” and “That one town in Mizoram— ‘Ramhlun’ is not named after the Hindu deity Ram. ‘Ram’ is a Mizo word which simply means ‘land’. It seems like the creator is using a program which simply generates city names that start with ‘Ram.'”

India in Pixels is a self-project by Ashris Choudhury, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. In his YouTube channel description, he defines it as a “data storytelling channel that makes video essays exploring connections in the cultural artefacts of India – languages, films, music, stories, and life.”

