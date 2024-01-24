Darjeeling Himalayan Railway records highest ever earnings

Guwahati: The UNESCO Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded its highest ever earnings and passenger footfall in the history of DHR during the current financial year till December, 2023.

The DHR recorded the highest ever revenue of nearly Rs 17.3 crore surpassing all the previous records. The increased earning was achieved because of introduction of more joyride services. Huge footfall during this peak season of tourist flow in the section and growth in the passenger traffic increased the earning.

Daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and Joy Ride services are being operated between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR. The DHR also introduced special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him Kanya, and so on.

Charter Trains, Special Film Shooting Trains, Heritage Dining Car are also some attractive services being offered in the DHR. A new Coach Restaurant was opened at Darjeeling and a Heritage Restaurant in Kurseong to attract more tourists in DHR.

Ghum winter festival was successfully organised from November 25 till December 10, 2023. Local people and tourist from all corner attended the festival with great enthusiasm. Footfall of massive masses helped in promoting tourism and cultural heritage of the DHR section.

Several initiatives have also been taken for the promotion of DHR in the country and abroad. To boost the tourism, new coaches were introduced, and new services were launched.

Darjeeling station is upgraded with new features like heritage type windows, Kanchenjunga view point etc.Up gradation of Ghum station is also under process. Partnering with stakeholders, tour operators, cultural groups, local population, and so on, are being done regularly to preserve its conservation and promote heritage value.

