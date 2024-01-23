Nagaland Cabinet approves constable recruitment for 7 depts

Kohima: Ending a recruitment deadlock of several years, Nagaland Cabinet approved the recruitment of constables across seven government departments.

Deputy CM and minister in charge of Home and Border Affairs, Yanthungo Patton, told reporters that the Cabinet took the decision during a meeting on Monday.

He informed that the recruitment would be carried out through department recruitment boards comprising of representatives from P&AR.

These government departments includes the Nagaland Police, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services, Prisons, Forest, Civil Defence and Lokayukta.

As no recruitments were made during the past few years, he informed that there will be a 3-year relaxation for the applicants.

