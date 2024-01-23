In a harrowing incident on Tuesday morning, a Myanmar military plane crashed at Lengpui Airport in Aizawl around 10:19 AM. No casualties have been reported at the time of filing this report.

Upon landing at Lengpui Airport, the plane veered off course into a non-terminal area, resulting in the crash. Eight individuals sustained injuries, with four seriously injured and four slightly injured, while the remaining six passengers emerged unharmed.

Of the 276 Tatmadaw (Myanmar army) personnel who entered the Mizoram-Myanmar border Bandukbanga village in extreme south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, 184 were airlifted and evacuated by Myanmar Air Force’s cargo plane from the lone Lengpui airport near Aizawl to Sittwe (Akyab) port town of Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Monday.

On January 2, a total of 151 personnel were evacuated, followed by another evacuation on January 9, which involved 104 personnel. The evacuations were facilitated by the Myanmar Air Force Transport, utilizing the Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane to transfer individuals from Lengpui airport to Sittwe. However, on the Tuesday, which was the scheduled evacuation for the remaining 92 personnel, the plane encountered an accident.

