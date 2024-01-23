Mizoram: Congress protests against disruption of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Aizawl: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday staged a protest against the disruption of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leaders condemned the BJP government for obstructing the yatra, saying it interfered with Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Batadrava Than, the birthplace of saint Srimanta Sankardeva, a revered social reformer of the state.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by other Congress workers, organised a sit-in protest in Assam’s Nagaon after claiming he was denied permission to visit Batadrava Than. PTI reported that, except for a local MP and MLA, no other Congress leaders were allowed to travel beyond Haiboragaon, situated around 20 km from the temple location.

Expressing his frustration, Rahul Gandhi asserted that he possessed the required permissions for his scheduled visit and alleged being denied entry without any valid reason.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee issued a statement, condemning the disruption of the yatra and asserting that such actions go against the principles of the Indian Constitution. Party officials emphasized that India is not to have a favoured religion, and they criticized the BJP for reportedly designating January 22 as a half-holiday due to the inauguration of the Ram Temple, considering it a move against the constitution.

“This is against the Indian Constitution, and India is not to have a favoured religion. We also believe that the BJP making this day a half-holiday because of the inauguration of the Ram Temple is against the Constitution. They are just trying to attract votes for the Lok Sabha elections,” stated the Mizoram Congress officials.

