Imphal: The Kangla Fort in Imphal on Tuesday was fortified with heavy deployment of forces on Monday afternoon after radical group Arambai Tenggol called for a meeting with all ministers and MLAs, including chief minister N Biren Singh, from valley districts on January 24.
The extensive security measures across the Kangla Gates, including southern, western, northern and eastern (Nongpokthong) resemble a war zone.
In a security arrangement order issued by Imphal West SP stated that Arambai Tengol summoned all the ministers and MLAs belonging to the valley districts at Kangla on January 24 at 10 am. Further, they (Arambai Tenggol) are planning to enter Kangla with arms before the programme.
According to the officials, the security arrangements in and around Kangla, located in the heart of Imphal city, is a measure to deny and stop the entry of armed Arambai Tenggol members at Kangla for the programme.
Meanwhile, sources informed that several valley-based legislators who were out of Imphal have returned home in the wake of a meeting called by Arambai Tenggol.
On Monday evening, the special envoy team of the Ministry of Home Affairs led by interlocutor AK Mishra flew down from New Delhi to Imphal and met members of the Arambai Tenggol.
During the meeting, the Arambai Tenggol put up the demand to implement the NRC with 1951 as the base year. The group also pressed to abrogate the Suspension of Operations with Kuki armed groups.
