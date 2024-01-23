Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the attempts to derail the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by the ruling BJP so far have inadvertently helped the road show gain more publicity in the state and convey the message of the event to the masses.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses mediapersons at Hajo on Tuesday

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing media persons at Hajo in Kamrup district in the afternoon, after the roadshow was denied permission to traverse the arterial roads of the city, Rahul asserted that he would not be intimidated by the attempts to disrupt the Yatra.

“We have been denied entry to temples, and not allowed to interact with students (at University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya) this morning while our padayatra has been stopped many times here. This is the style of the BJP. But we will not be intimidated at all. Nevertheless, we would not mind such bids to disrupt the Yatra, as the event has gained publicity and hogged the limelight,” the Congress leader said.

“Whatever obstacles they create, our message of nyay (justice) through this Yatra is being conveyed to the people of the state,” he said.

Lambasting the Assam government, Rahul said, “There is a clear problem in the state. As I have said time and again, the chief minister of Assam is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. I have been told by people during the Yatra that there is massive unemployment, corruption and price rise here, while farmers are being neglected. We are raising these issues and being successful at that.”

In regard to the vision of justice encapsulated in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he informed that the party would in the coming weeks work on “five concepts of justice” – Yuva (youth) nyay, Bhagidari (participation of all communities) nyay, naari (women) nyay, Kisaan (farmers) nyay and Shramik (workers) nyay, which would empower the country.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Each concept will have a proposal/idea and a programme behind it. We will be putting these ideas before the people of the country soon,” he said.

“What we are seeing here is that the idea that the culture, language and tradition of Assam is secondary, and should bow down to the culture and tradition of Nagpur (which is the headquarters of RSS, BJP’s parent organisation),” the Congress leader said.

Taking a dig at the Assam chief minister, the Congress leader said, “The chief minister, it seems to you, is running Assam. But the chief minister is not running Assam. In fact, Assam is run from Delhi. The chief minister, if he says one thing that Delhi does not like, we know what will happen to him. He’s got cases against him.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed state DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi after Congress leaders and workers/supporters were seen confronting the police and removing barricades installed at Khanapara to prevent the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from moving towards GS Road on Tuesday.

The chief minister, while holding Rahul Gandhi responsible for the clash between police and the Congress leaders and members, took to the micro-blogging site, X, to state, “These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “Naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.

I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

“I have instructed the DGP, Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now,” Sarma said in response to a video posted on X by Congress leader Srinivas BV.

A tense situation emerged when Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other Congress leaders and supporters attempted to confront the city police and even managed to climb over the barricades in protest against the police action to bar the Yatra participants from moving towards the city.

Notably, Borah along with some party members/workers sustained injuries during the confrontation with the police amidst the commotion even as Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders could only remain witnesses to the tense situation from atop a bus.

Responding to the chief minister’s instruction, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that “appropriate lawful action was being taken against leaders and participants” of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra who took part in unlawful activities and violated the law when they “broke down” some barricades at Khanapara on Tuesday morning.

Sir, Action is being taken per law. Unruliness and violation of ASL decision, including attempt to change route through force is also being taken up with appropriate agencies. Warm regards. https://t.co/nnayHO25Gl — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 23, 2024

Assam Police had on Sunday issued a set of guidelines for adherence to the resolutions of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL), given that a Z+ category ASL protectee is part of the Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The city police had given permission to the organisers to take the roadshow through the national highway via Khanapara.

“However, participants of the road event insisted on changing the route which would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardised the security of a Z+ category protectee, who is part of the road event. On being advised to stick to the ASL plan, the participants of the road event, at the instigation of senior leaders tried to force their way by changing the route which was resisted by the Assam Police,” the DGP said.

“Participants used force to break down some of the barricades causing injury to some policemen and the general public. Sensing and seeing a threat to life and property, Guwahati Police used persuasion to turn the event back to the allotted route. For this violation, and disobeying lawful orders and putting life and property in danger, appropriate lawful action is being taken against such leaders and participants who instigated, led and participated in unlawful activities,” he said.

The DGP further said that the road event was to travel from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati.

“There are two major roads and permission was given to use one of these after deliberation with organisers and ASL was done accordingly. This was done to present the least inconvenience to general road users. However, participants of the road event insisted that changing the route would have thrown city life out of gear and also jeopardised the security of a Z+ category PP who is part of the road event,” Singh said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Violation of ASL decisions is also being communicated to appropriate agencies. We remain committed to providing safe passage to the road event while ensuring the safety and security of the general people. The organisers are once again advised to stick to decisions arrived at by the ASL after mutual discussions,” the DGP said.

Also Read: Huge deployment of forces at Kangla Fort ahead of Arambai Tenggol meeting

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









