Imphal: As many as 35 legislators from the ruling parties of the Manipur government have urged the Central government to abrogate the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Myanmar-based militant groups and stop armed attacks on security forces.

The unanimous decision was taken during a meeting held at CM’s secretariat on Sunday in Imphal. Seven Naga MLAs, including four from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) Party, two from BJP and one from the National People’s Party (NPP) also attended the meeting where a series of resolutions were adopted.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The pact with other militant groups who indulge in anti-state activities should not be extended beyond its expiry date of 29 February 2024, they added.

The SoO agreements with the armed militant groups and the immunity it provides to these groups are the main cause of the never-ending cycle of violence, said legislators.

The other resolutions adopted include the complete disarmament of all illegal arms in the possession of miscreants and unauthorised persons in the entire state at the earliest by the Central and State forces.

It also stated that in many of the sensitive areas, Assam Rifles are not responsive and remain mute spectators when unarmed civilians (particularly farmers) are being indiscriminately fired upon frequently. The claim that their deployment is providing security to the communities residing in these areas was also questioned.

Security forces and their leadership (chain of command) need to give strict instructions and be held accountable and replaced with forces that can return suppressive fire when they observe that unarmed civilians are being fired upon, to enable civilians to get to cover and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Such a reaction, which is wholly appropriate to safeguard the lives of civilians under fire, has been non existent which is why the public’s faith and trust in the forces presently deployed at places such as Moreh, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching etc. has been shattered, the legislators added.

Based on the resolutions adopted, the legislators have unanimously resolved that the Government of India should take appropriate action at the earliest.

In case the Government of India is unable to take any positive action as per these demands, the legislators further warned that they will take appropriate action in consultation with the public.

Also Read: Congress workers, police clash after Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering Guwahati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









