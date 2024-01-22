Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting with leaders and representatives of 10 political parties to address the ongoing crisis in the state.
Singh said constructive discussions were held, reflecting a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of the state.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh said during the meeting, representatives of the 10 political parties urged the CM to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to end the ongoing Manipur issue.
“Protecting the lives and properties of the people is the duty of the state government and the state has the right to ask the Centre for additional security forces and equipment required to tackle the crisis in the state,” said former CM Okram Ibobi Singh.
During the meeting, ten Manipur political parties: Congress, Janata Dal(United), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M), All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Forward Bloc, National Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and Revolutionary Socialist Party also submitted a memorandum to the CM.
In a memorandum, the ten political parties stated: “It will not be possible to find (a) solution to the problem without the active involvement of the central government considering the complexities of the conflict. It is the Government of India who can bring the parties in the conflict to the negotiating table and find a solution acceptable to all.”
