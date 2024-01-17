Sikkim: Limboo Tamang seat reservation can happen before election, says Committee

Gangtok: Limboo Tamang Voluntary Committee demands the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government pass a resolution in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for Limboo Tamang assembly seat reservation before the 2024 general election.

The fresh proposal demanded by LTVC comes after ‘the LT seat reservation no longer being a sub judice matter’ after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on January 2-3.

Narrating the contents of the recent Supreme Court verdict, LTVC president Yehang Tsong at a press conference on Tuesday, stated, “The verdict says, before election assembly seat reservation can be given from the existing 32 Assembly seats. The verdict also says that delimitation for Sikkim assembly seats can happen now under Article 371F. The judgement was given only on January 2-3 to make it no longer a sub judice. This is a golden chance for seat reservations. It doesn’t require delimitation; it can happen through the President of India’s ordinance.”

The LTVC asked for the reservation of 5 assembly seats for LT communities from the unreserved 17 assembly seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. A similar resolution was brought in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in 2016 by legislator Kunga Nima Lepcha representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

LTVC claimed, “They had asked for reservation from the unreserved 17 assembly seats. The same demand stood as part of the SKM election manifesto for the 2019 elections. They promised to deliver seat reservations within 100 days of forming the government. Almost 5 years have passed since that promise. We supported SKM in 2019 for that promise, thinking they can pass the bill in assembly through full majority now.”

LTVC asserted on not waiting for the 2026 delimitation, with the LTVC President stating, “We won’t wait till 2026, it is already 21 years with two cases in Supreme Court. Even by 2026, where is the guarantee? The central government will ask for a fresh proposal from the SKM government. The SKM government is answerable but has chosen to stay silent on its promises. If the government was led by any other community then we would understand. But a Tamang (Prem Singh Golay) is the Chief Minister while a Limboo (Indra Hang Subba) is the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament. But neither the MP nor CM is honest about the LT seat reservation.”

LTVC also termed how political parties only use the reservation issue during elections for political gains. “LT seat issue is only used for vote bank politics in an election year. They (SKM) promised not to come seeking votes unless an LT seat reservation is secured, so how will you come seeking votes this election? How will you assure the Limboo Tamang communities? It is not begging but something that the Constitution allows,” said LTVC Joint Secretary BB Tsong.

On different legislators and MPs representing the Limboo Tamang community, Tsong shared, “The MP now claims he is not an LT leader but a leader in general. The MP didn’t even attend the Winter Parliament session: he was here in Sikkim. How will he improve Sikkim’s future? We do not wish to see legislators Bhim Hang Limboo and Farwanti Tamang contesting again, as an MLA they never raised the issue. Similarly CM and his son legislator Aditya Golay, how will they contest without seeking votes from their own communities? They can resign and remove their surnames as Limboo or Tamang.”

LTVC will call for an all-party meeting this week to discuss how LT seat reservations can happen before the 2024 elections.

