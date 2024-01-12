In a significant legal development, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) commenced hearings on Thursday for South Africa’s landmark case against Israel, specifically focusing on Israel’s actions during its war on Gaza.

The World Court, based in The Hague, is now the stage for Pretoria’s accusations against Israel, asserting the commission of genocide in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The case has drawn global attention as South Africa contends that Israel’s actions in Gaza have resulted in a staggering toll with more than 23,000 people killed since October 7, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Among the victims, nearly 10,000 are children.

At the forefront of this significant legal proceeding is the distinguished Judge Dalveer Bhandari, the sole Indian representative on the bench.

Born on October 1, 1947, in Jodhpur, India, Judge Bhandari has been a stalwart member of the International Court of Justice since April 27, 2012, securing re-election on February 6, 2018, for an impressive nine-year term. His legal expertise and unyielding commitment to justice have positioned him as a key figure in this crucial international legal dispute.

Judge Bhandari boasts a Bachelor of Laws from Jodhpur University, India (1968) and a Master of Laws from Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA (1971). The Indian Society of International Law has recognised his exceptional contributions, awarding him honorary life membership and the distinguished title of Honorary Professor of Law and Diplomacy. Furthermore, O.P. Jindal Global University bestowed upon him the honorary title of Emeritus Professor of Law.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Judge Bhandari’s illustrious career has not gone unnoticed, earning him numerous accolades, including the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2014. His alma mater, Northwestern University School of Law, celebrated him as one of its 16 most distinguished alumni during its 150th anniversary in 2009. Other notable awards include the Dr. Nagendra Singh International Peace Award (2014), the International Alumni Award from Northwestern University (2013), and the Rajasthan Ratna Award in 2022.

ALSO READ | After 3 months of devastation in the Israel-Hamas war, is anyone ‘winning’?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









