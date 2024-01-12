Agartala: The Tripura Government is trying to leverage its strategic ties with Bangladesh to promote home grown tea. The government has already written to the centre to allow Tripura tea to be auctioned at Sreemangal Auction centre district of Bangladesh.
In a written statement, Industries and Commerce Minister of Tripura Santana Chakma said that the tea of Tripura is one of the major cash crops and all avenues are being explored to ensure that this product could be exported in the national and international markets. Her statement was in reference with the Calling Attention Notice raised by Congress MLA Birajit Sinha.
“Talks are underway on various levels to get the proposal an official approval from top authorities of both the countries. If Tripura gets access to the Bangladesh auction centre, it will further look at transportation of the product through the Bangladesh route. It will cut down the expenses on transportation substantially,” the statement reads.
The statement also maintained that the Northeast Council had sanctioned Rs 11.2 crore for the modernisation of tea manufacturing factories in Durgabari and Brahmakunda. The Tripura Tea Development Corporation is working on the project in collaboration with the Rural Development Department. A detailed project report is being readied. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha in his point of clarification drew the notice of the state government towards the problems faced by the tea garden workers in different parts of the state. “For the last six to seven years, the EPFO body has had no representative trade union bodies that work for the welfare of the tea garden workers. In absence of that, their issues remain unaddressed. There are many cases where the workers did not receive their hard earned money. The Labour Department officials have not been working efficiently to address the problems”, said Sinha.
The MLA also urged the government to give a loan waiver for the owners who are finding it hard to repay the loans taken during the Covid pandemic.
