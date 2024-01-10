Mizoram minister says new government to end restricted tenders

Aizawl: Mizoram’s Public Information and Relations Minister, Dr Vanlalthlana, declared a decisive shift in the government’s procurement processes during a New Year program with members of the Mizoram Journalist Association.

Addressing the audience, Dr Vanlalthlana said the new government is committed to promoting transparency and eliminating corruption by discontinuing the practice of restricted tenders. He noted that in previous administrations, the prevalence of restricted tenders had created opportunities for corruption and favouritism.

Dr Vanlalthlana highlighted the potential misuse of restricted tenders and stressed that, unless absolutely necessary, the government would not resort to such procurement methods.

During his address, the Minister acknowledged the pivotal role played by media persons and opposition party members in driving a government towards accountability and good governance. He expressed his belief that these two entities are crucial checks and balances in a democratic system.

Dr Vanlalthlana offered advice to the media persons present, encouraging them to actively utilise the Right to Information (RTI) tool. He emphasised the importance of data mining and data journalism as powerful tools for investigative reporting. The Minister urged media professionals to go beyond press releases and party or organisational press releases, actively engaging in collecting news independently to ensure a more informed citizenry.

