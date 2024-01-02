Guwahati: Northeast has the potential to do away from the ill effects of the Green Revolution and pave the way for healthy and sustainable agriculture leading to enhanced farmer’s income through the “Organic Evergreen Revolution”.

A working paper on “Amrit Dhara in Amrit Kaal Exploring the Possibility of Organic and Climate Resilient Agriculture Revolution in the North East” prepared by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister says the North East, aptly described as the Astha Laxmi by the Prime Minister, can form the backbone of India’s organic agriculture revival which would focus on pesticide, fertilizer free crops which are climate resilient.

“North East India is a pocket in India that is well endowed with natural resources like water, land, nutrient-rich soil, manpower, and traditional knowledge. It may be worth the while to develop the area to be a force in the realm of organic farming and traditional seed conservation. Some of the seed manufacturing hubs have developed seeds that are climate resilient. They can be experimented with in other parts of India and can be developed from the point of view of trade linkages,” the paper authored by Shankar Prasad Sarma and Himani Aggarwal says.

The most important input in farming is seed. Organic seed must be used in organic farming. “NER has the potential to generate regionally adapted, climate-resilient, high-yielding organic seeds. In terms of yield, size, flavour, nutrition, and diversity, such seeds may compete with F1 hybrid seeds,” the paper says.

The paper says Indian seed villages can be created in the North East. “The availability of heritage replicable seeds is an essential first step in preparing farmers for long-term expansion. The goal is to reduce waste and increase efficiency with all-encompassing technology support from seeding through storage,” it says.

It says the preservation of indigenous seeds is the main target. “The North East (NE) area of India needs to build seed banks and produce organic seeds in order to complete this aim. The goal is to spread the best adaptable seed types in the area, provide every farmer with locally adapted seeds, and educate local populations about organic farming methods, integrated farming systems, and seed breeding techniques,” it says.

The objective is to establish the first organic seed development centre/hub in North East India and a pioneering organic seed project in India, where the seeds’ custodians—the farmers—produce the seeds themselves. The farmers receive these seeds so they may reproduce them year after year without having to spend on fresh seeds every year.

The low input, low risk, low yield agricultural method in the hills prevented the farmers there from reaping the rewards of the green revolution, and the average yield of the majority of crops remained far below average. “It is believed that the output gap caused by the adoption of organic farming would be minimal; rather, there is room to increase productivity with appropriate organic management, and the organic premiums will increase the income of the hill farmers,” the paper says.

It is an advantage in the North East that every household has animals (such as pigs, chickens, cattle, goats, etc.), which produce a sufficient amount of on-farm manure that may be effectively used for organic farming.

“Both local and foreign markets are projected to have strong demand for organic products. The benchmark survey to identify potential areas, research requirements for appropriate technology development, human resource development in organic input production, assistance to farmers in postharvest handling, processing, and value addition, reduction of certification cost, creation of infrastructure, and marketing of organic produce are the primary challenges to the promotion of organic farming in the region,” the paper says.

The paper says that aligned with the vision of the Prime Minister the North Eastern Region of Bharat can be developed as the Organic agriculture hub of not only India but of the world, which would double up as the reservoir of knowledge and practice of ancient, climate resilient crops and seeds. “A second ever-lasting Green and healthy revolution should have its genesis in the northeast of Bharat,” it advocates.

