It may be a new year, but nothing seems to have changed in Manipur, with violence witnessed across the state and the death toll continuing to rise. Lilong in Thoubal district and Moreh in Tengnoupal district witnessed large-scale violence, with militants killing four people, all Meitei Pangals (Meitei Muslims), in Lilong and injuring ten more.

Violence took place in the Lilong Chingjao area, a Meitei Pangal area in the valley.

Violence took place in the Lilong Chingjao area, a Meitei Pangal area in the valley.

Locals said the incident occurred when armed miscreants went to Lilong to allegedly extort money from locals. However, the locals refused to pay, leading to a heated argument between the two groups, killing four persons.

The four deceased were identified as Md Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40) and Md Hussain (22).

The other ten injured persons, including two in ICU, are also undergoing treatment at hospitals in Imphal.

In a separate incident, Moreh in Tengnoupal witnessed violence between state troopers and militants. Locals informed that on January 2 at Chavangphai, Moreh, two civilians were abducted at gunpoint and seven injured in a gunfight between unknown gunmen and the state forces.

The two civilians abducted are Lamminthang Lupho of Chavangphai and Jangkholen Lupho of Canan Veng, Moreh.

Locals reported that they were picked up at 6 in the morning from the residence of Lupho at Chavangphai, allegedly by Arambai Tenggol members disguised as state forces.

Womenfolk tried to intervene and rescue the two civilians, but were fired upon, after which a gunfight ensued between unknown gunmen and state forces.

Seven personnel of the state forces sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight and were later airlifted to the RIMS in Imphal for further treatment.

CM appeals for calm

Strongly condemning the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed for peace, especially the residents of Lilong and assured that culprits would be arrested and punished as per the law.

“Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,” CM Biren said in a video-recorded message.

Meanwhile, additional security has been deployed in the areas and a curfew has been imposed in the five valley districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur to control the law and order situation in the state.

