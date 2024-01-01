In a recurring trend, Aizawl witnessed fireworks at around 11 pm on New Year’s Eve, blanketing the stars with smoke despite a government-imposed ban on all fireworks. This marks another instance of defiance against the annual prohibition, with citizens seemingly unwilling to adhere to the restrictions.

While official pollution reports are pending, concerns rise as eyewitnesses claim this year’s festivities surpassed the previous year in both quantity and intensity of firecrackers. Lalhmangaiha Chhangte, an Aizawl resident, expressed frustration, stating, “The government should just permit the burning of firecrackers because the more they prohibit it, the more there are lawbreakers.”

Some spectators tied the extravagant display to the recent victory of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in the November elections. However, the celebratory atmosphere clashed with the grim reality of escalating pollution levels.

According to previous years reports from the Continuous/Automatic Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sikulpuikawn, the PM10 levels on December 31, 2022, escalated from 67µg/m3 in the afternoon to a concerning 285µg/m3 between 12-1 am. Similarly, PM2.5 levels surged from 17µg/m3 to 67µg/m3, surpassing the National Standards and reaching stage 4 of the Air Quality Index.

The Mizoram Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a statement on December 21, urging citizens to abstain from fireworks to prevent potential air pollution hazards. The MPCB emphasised the constitutional right to health, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, highlighting the contradiction of engaging in activities that jeopardize the well-being of vulnerable citizens.

