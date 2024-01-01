In the midst of intensified clashes between Myanmar’s ruling military and resistance forces, about 151 Myanmar army personnel found themselves seeking refuge in Tuisentlang village in south Mizoram‘s Lawngtlai district on Friday. The soldiers, armed and in distress, crossed the border following a series of confrontations in Myanmar’s Chin State.
Nine individuals have sustained injuries, with four of them reported to be in serious condition. The armed personnel involved in the clash were found carrying a significant arsenal, including 93 rifles, 17 pistols, 4 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 4 mortars, 2 medium machine guns (MMGs), 5 light machine guns (LMGs), 4 sniper rifles, and 374 hand grenades.
According to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the state police, the Myanmar army base near Parva village, in close proximity to Tuisentlang, fell into the hands of the Myanmar People’s Army, also known as the People’s Defense Force (PDF) or the Chin Defense Force (CDF), along with the Chin National Army (CNA). The soldiers entered Lawngtlai district after fleeing their camp in Chin State’s Paletwa, crossing the international border.
Lawngtlai district police officials revealed that the Assam Rifles have initiated the repatriation process for the surrendered Myanmar army personnel. The soldiers have been safely transported to Parva, and state police personnel are working collaboratively with the Assam Rifles in the border areas.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
With the situation remaining tense, there are concerns that additional Tatmadaw members might seek refuge in the border village.
Also Read: On deaf ears: Despite govt order, firecrackers light up Aizawl sky
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NE sees increasing trend of investors on National Stock Exchange
- Mizoram: Fleeing capture, Myanmar soldiers cross into Lawngtlai district
- Three Mizo players set to shine at AFC Asian Cup 2024
- On deaf ears: Despite govt order, firecrackers light up Aizawl sky
- Tripura BJP’s new state committee gives space to ‘fading’ stars
- How Online Casinos are Better Than Traditional Casinos