In the midst of intensified clashes between Myanmar’s ruling military and resistance forces, about 151 Myanmar army personnel found themselves seeking refuge in Tuisentlang village in south Mizoram‘s Lawngtlai district on Friday. The soldiers, armed and in distress, crossed the border following a series of confrontations in Myanmar’s Chin State.

Nine individuals have sustained injuries, with four of them reported to be in serious condition. The armed personnel involved in the clash were found carrying a significant arsenal, including 93 rifles, 17 pistols, 4 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 4 mortars, 2 medium machine guns (MMGs), 5 light machine guns (LMGs), 4 sniper rifles, and 374 hand grenades.

According to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the state police, the Myanmar army base near Parva village, in close proximity to Tuisentlang, fell into the hands of the Myanmar People’s Army, also known as the People’s Defense Force (PDF) or the Chin Defense Force (CDF), along with the Chin National Army (CNA). The soldiers entered Lawngtlai district after fleeing their camp in Chin State’s Paletwa, crossing the international border.

Lawngtlai district police officials revealed that the Assam Rifles have initiated the repatriation process for the surrendered Myanmar army personnel. The soldiers have been safely transported to Parva, and state police personnel are working collaboratively with the Assam Rifles in the border areas.

With the situation remaining tense, there are concerns that additional Tatmadaw members might seek refuge in the border village.

