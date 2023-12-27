Guwahati: A pilot study done in tea growing areas in Northeast India have found that thermal energy accounted for approximately 85.65% of the total energy consumption in tea factories.

The primary sources of thermal energy were coal, firewood, natural gas, and briquetted biomass.

The energy consumption involved in tea production is a pressing concern, given the associated high costs and CO2 emissions resulting from fossil fuel usage.

“To achieve a net-zero carbon balance, there is need to pay attention towards promoting renewable energy technologies as a means to mitigate the CO2 emissions stemming from fossil fuels in India’s tea sector says a new study titled “Environmental impact of green house gas emissions from the tea industries of northeastern states of India” carried out by scientists from ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, New Delhi and Tocklai Tea Research Institute.

The study revealed that for every ton of tea produced, tea factories contributed around 3,292±493.91kg of CO2 emissions, while tea gardens contributed about 13.61kg CO2/ha.

Right from withering to rolling, fermentation, drying, sorting and packaging, all these operations heavily rely on conventional energy sources and electricity.

Among the greenhouse gas emissions in tea factories, 63% can be attributed to electricity consumption, while the remaining emissions are divided between fossil fuel usage (23%) and biomass usage (14%).

The issue is of relevance as nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels” – the main driver of climate change – at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

The authors of the study say given the global progression toward an impending energy crisis, a viable solution emerges in the form of transitioning to renewable energy alternatives, such as solar energy, energy-efficient air heating systems, biomass gassifiers, and mini hydro power plants.

Such a shift has the potential to considerably curtail greenhouse gas emissions without compromising the energy requisites of the tea industry or the overall environment, wrote the authors.

The study reveals a substantial utilisation of conventional energy sources, encompassing fossil fuels and electricity, in both tea cultivations in gardens and the subsequent tea production in factories. “This incurs significant costs in terms of both environmental impact and financial resources” the study says.

The tea gardens primarily relied on fossil or petroleum-based fuels for their farming operations. Once the tea leaves were plucked from the gardens, they were sent to the tea factories for further processing to obtain the final product. all of these operations heavily rely on conventional energy sources and electricity.

The study says the use of solar energy and other renewable sources as an alternative to fossil fuels not only improves profitability but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions and maintains the net zero carbon system, thus mitigating the risks associated with global warming and degradation of soil and environment.

Large industries and tea estates have shown their eagerness towards these technologies as it needs a good investment in the initial stage and then it will run free of cost at the later stages. Quite a few tea estates in Barak Valley are using solar energy in their daily operations.

“The acceptance of solar power today and its popularity as a clean energy generator will invariably be the source of power for the future. Several estates have already begun this transition and it is important for the rest of the industry to explore this cost saving option” a tea industry official said.

