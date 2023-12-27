Aizawl: In his official Christmas message, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma extended warm wishes to the people while addressing the grave issue of drug abuse that continues to plague the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed deep concern over the rampant drug problem, citing it as a major obstacle in realizing the vision of making Mizoram “God’s own land.” He highlighted the distressing impact on the youth and grieving parents affected by the drug epidemic.

Personally invested in the cause, Lalduhoma shared his commitment to combating the drug crisis. He shared how, shortly after assuming office, he visited the Tawngtai Bethel Camping Centre, Sakawrtuichhun, a rehabilitation facility for substance abusers.

Unfortunately, the severity of the problem was underscored by the latest statistics provided by Peter Zohmingthanga, spokesperson of the state excise and narcotics department. In 2023 alone, 74 people, including 12 women, lost their lives due to substance abuse, with heroin identified as the primary culprit. The number of drug-related deaths this year marks the highest in the past 19 years.

The drug issue was a focal point in the pre-election campaigns, with politicians, including BJP national president J.P. Nadda, promising initiatives like ‘Operation Drug-Free Mizoram’ to tackle the rising drug addiction.

Sources suggest that Mizoram faces a significant challenge of drug abuse exacerbated by an influx from Myanmar, making inexpensive drugs readily available in the bordering state.

