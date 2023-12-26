Agartala: Key speakers in the contentious delisting rally against the converted tribals of Tripura on Tuesday called for concrete steps to protect the culture, rituals and traditional customs of the tribal society, which are under threat owing to “conversion.”

Central Committee member and ex-district judge from Madhya Pradesh, Prakash Singh Uikey, who belongs to the Gond tribe, said the real tribal culture could only be seen in museums if society doesn’t thwart the forces behind conversion.

“The tribal societies in this country, people get reservations not because they are socially and financially backward. The narrative of backwardness is manufactured by the Left. Wherever you are in this country, societies hold tribal kings in high regard. In Tripura as well, tribals were the rulers of this region. The constitution provides them with ST status to protect their rich culture, rituals, customs and unique religious practices. If someone gets converted to Islam or Christianity, he or she is naturally going away from his own roots and culture, and hence the individual has no right to enjoy the entitlements that come with ST status,” the JSM activist told the gathering.

Even though the attendance of the public at the rally was much below than the target set by the outfit, thousands of people belonging to different tribal communities attended the mass gathering followed by a rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

Exuding confidence in the BJP-led Central government, Uikey said that if Article 370 could be abrogated, a minor amendment in Article 342 of the Indian constitution is not impossible.

“I hope in 2024, this amendment will be made by the Union government. In 1967, Congress MP Kartik Oraon brought this Bill to the parliament, which sought to abolish the ST status of the converted tribals. A report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is also tabled in the parliament. In Article 341, it was clearly mentioned that if an individual from an SC community changes his religion, he would not be able to enjoy the benefits of reservation. A similar provision was required to be inducted in Article 342 but Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, under the influence of several pressure groups, did not act on the Bill, and it went to cold storage. But, we have high hopes for the present government. In 2024, this legislation will be brought to protect the tribals,” he pointed out.

Among the other key speakers, Padma Shri awardee and Jamatia social activist Bikram Bahadur Jamatia held the Left parties responsible for the fall and decline of the tribal culture.

“Political leaders, for their own interest, interfered in the society. Our customary laws were tweaked at the instance of political advisors appointed by the CPIM party when the customary laws were being drafted. For instance, they imposed the word secular in our social laws which is an uncalled-for action. Our societies had a particular religion and way of life which had been gradually destroyed”, Jamatia claimed.

Recalling the long insurgency in Tripura, Jamatia said, “For years, people had been forcefully converted at gunpoint by the armed rebels affiliated to various insurgent groups”.

Social organisations like Tripur Khatriya Samaj, and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram also extended support to the rally.

