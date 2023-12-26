No, Kapil Sibal did not say he would kill himself if Ram Mandir was constructed

The Verdict [Fake] The viral screenshot is fabricated. Kapil Sibal did not post such a message on his social media accounts.

What’s the claim?

The screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post by former Congress leader Kapil Sibal is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the Supreme Court lawyer had said that he would kill himself if the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is constructed. Retired Major General Harsha Kakar shared this image with the caption, “From WhatsApp. No comments from me.” An archived version of this post can be accessed here.

Post showing the screenshot of a purported post shared by Kapil Sibal. (Source: X/@kakar_harsha/Modified by Logically Facts)

However, we determined that this screenshot was fabricated and not a post by Sibal.

What is the truth?

We observed that the font size of the text in the alleged post is smaller than other elements in the image, such as the account name, date, and time. Additionally, the font size varies between the first and second lines of the post, which is inconsistent with a genuine X post. Furthermore, the username in the viral screenshot differs from Sibal’s actual X account handle, as the letters ‘K’ and ‘S’ are not capitalized in the screenshot.

Comparison of the viral post and a post shared by Sibal from his actual X account. (Source: Screenshot/X)

We also conducted a keyword search on X and found no evidence of Sibal making such a post.

The only X post from Sibal on July 29, 2020, pertained to a different topic and was timestamped at 9:05 a.m., not 12:05 p.m., as the fabricated screenshot suggests.

Ironic



Professors are Naxals

and

“ Goli maro salon ko “ are nationalists ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 29, 2020

Additionally, there are no archives of Sibal’s X account from July 29, 2020, and no reputable news organizations have reported Sibal making such a statement.

Speaking to Logically Facts, Sibal said, “I did not even argue the Ram Janmabhoomi case. It was argued by Rajeev Dhawan. I only appeared in court to say that it should be taken up after the 2019 elections.”

This screenshot has been shared on social media multiple times over the years and continues to reappear despite being debunked by various fact-checkers. The post has gained attention again due to the upcoming consecration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

The verdict

The viral screenshot is manipulated, and Kapil Sibal never made such a statement on X. We have marked this claim as false.

(Update: The story has been updated with Kabil Sibal’s comment to Logically Facts.)

This article is written by Soham Shah and republished from Logically Facts. Read the original article here.

