No, Kapil Sibal did not say he would kill himself if Ram Mandir was constructed

What’s the claim?
The screenshot of an X (formerly Twitter) post by former Congress leader Kapil Sibal is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the Supreme Court lawyer had said that he would kill himself if the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is constructed. Retired Major General Harsha Kakar shared this image with the caption, “From WhatsApp. No comments from me.” An archived version of this post can be accessed here.
However, we determined that this screenshot was fabricated and not a post by Sibal.
What is the truth?
We observed that the font size of the text in the alleged post is smaller than other elements in the image, such as the account name, date, and time. Additionally, the font size varies between the first and second lines of the post, which is inconsistent with a genuine X post. Furthermore, the username in the viral screenshot differs from Sibal’s actual X account handle, as the letters ‘K’ and ‘S’ are not capitalized in the screenshot.
We also conducted a keyword search on X and found no evidence of Sibal making such a post.
The only X post from Sibal on July 29, 2020, pertained to a different topic and was timestamped at 9:05 a.m., not 12:05 p.m., as the fabricated screenshot suggests.
Additionally, there are no archives of Sibal’s X account from July 29, 2020, and no reputable news organizations have reported Sibal making such a statement.
Speaking to Logically Facts, Sibal said, “I did not even argue the Ram Janmabhoomi case. It was argued by Rajeev Dhawan. I only appeared in court to say that it should be taken up after the 2019 elections.”
This screenshot has been shared on social media multiple times over the years and continues to reappear despite being debunked by various fact-checkers. The post has gained attention again due to the upcoming consecration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The verdict
The viral screenshot is manipulated, and Kapil Sibal never made such a statement on X. We have marked this claim as false.
(Update: The story has been updated with Kabil Sibal’s comment to Logically Facts.)
Reference Links
India Today – Neutral
This article is written by Soham Shah and republished from Logically Facts. Read the original article here.
ALSO READ | No, man wielding sword in viral video is not Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No, Elon Musk is not named TIME’s Person of the Year 2023
- IIT Guwahati 2023: Innovations, collaborations & academic excellence
- No, Kapil Sibal did not say he would kill himself if Ram Mandir was constructed
- Now, residents will help count birds in Kaziranga National Park
- Why 14th Amendment bars Trump from office: A constitutional law scholar explains
- If you’ve got solar, can you run aircon without worrying about cost? Not quite