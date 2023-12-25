Guwahati: When it comes to celebrating two hundred years of Assam Tea, most events are in Guwahati, but the one held at Margherita on Saturday evening was different.

The occasion was the bicentennial celebration of Beesa Gam’s crucial role in the Indian Tea Revolution (1823-2023) at Singpho Eco Lodge at Margherita, the home of Singphos.

“The event was to commemorate the role played by Beesa Gam in the discovery of tea in India” says Manje La, President of the Bicentennial Anniversary Celebration Committee who is also the proprietor of Singpho Heritage Tea, Assam, and Chairman of Singpho History Research and Analysis Wing.

The guests were given Phalap, a traditional tea of Singpho. The tea uses wild tree leaves picked on the elephant’s back, then caked into large bamboo stalks, heavily smoked, and aged. This tea is very energetic, delicious, smoky, and traditionally used by all ethnic people of Arunachal Pradesh. The processed tea in the form of bamboo tubes is preserved for years.

Documentary evidence dating back to 350 BC suggests that tea was grown indigenously by the Singpho albeit in different forms. The present Namsai and Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and the adjoining Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district of Assam are the indigenous homeland of the Singphos, who have been drinking tea medicinally since time immemorial.

The programme was attended by Gauri Chingnen, Vice President of Singpho Jatiya Parishad, Pradip Baruah from Tocklai, Sarit Kumar Choudhuri of Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar and Rana Sangmai Retired Principal of Tinsukia College among others.

The genesis of Assam Tea begins from the powerful frontier Singpho Tribe of Assam. Robert Bruce, the secret agent to David Scott, travelled on a strategic mission far beyond the eastern frontier of British India and discovered a tea plant growing wild in the Singpho Country. During the trip in 1823 Robert Bruce extended friendship with Beesa Gam, the Singpho chief of Beesa, to give him tea plants and seeds as a testimony of friendship which could not be fulfilled. The following year when his brother C A Bruce who was in charge of gunboats at Sadiya, the Singpho chief again appeared and this time fulfilled his former agreement and sent tea plants and seed. Mr Bruce sent a portion of these to M. David Scott, the Governor – General’s Agent, and the remainder he planted in his garden. Mr. Scott sent some to the Botanical gardens, which were favourably reported on.

“This incident was the turning point in the discovery of tea in India” Manje La says.

Robert Bruce in return had given a revolver as a gift to Beesa Gam against tea seeds and plants.

Manje La, President of the Bicentennial Anniversary Celebration Committee, spoke on the role played by Beesa Gam in Indian tea and the history and origin of Phalap tea.

Manje La who also got the Assam Gaurav Award said that Robert Bruce is credited with the discovery of tea in Assam but had he not met the Singpho king, it is doubtful whether the tea industry in Assam would have developed or not. “The Singphos have contributed a lot to tea for which Assam is known throughout the world,” he said. He spoke on the role played by Ningroo la, an influential Singpho chief and a tea cultivator.

It may be mentioned that Phalap tea has already been advertised in the Geographical Indications(GI) for a GI tag and if there is no opposition from any quarter, it may soon get the coveted GI tag. The application for Phalap tea has been made by the Singpho Development Society, Bordumsa which is in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Pradip Baruah, who has written several books on tea, spoke on the importance and global recognition of Assam tea and the different varieties of tea, while Sarit Kumar Choudhuri of the Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, urged the Singpho people to set up a village museum.

