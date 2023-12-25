Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday asserted that people have an enormous propensity to get attracted to darkness, but one should always remember that only light shows the path.

“In his teachings, Jesus Christ has always told his disciples to establish peace in the society. Peace and harmony are the necessary pre-conditions of social progress. Our government is also working in that direction under the apt leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Dr Saha after inaugurating the Christmas fair at Shantir Rani (Queen of Peace) Catholic Church at Mariamnagar.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Reacting to the problems raised by the locals on the occasion, Dr Saha said, “I keep telling this again and again in various places. Darkness is very attractive. People have a tendency to get attracted towards darkness. Similarly when the government is working heart and soul to ensure last-mile delivery of services and schemes to people belonging to all sections of society, vested interest coterie shall always try to disrupt the peace. In such situations, we must always remember the teachings of Jesus Christ and propagate peace.”

Stating that Christmas is a festival for all, the Chief Minister appealed to the people of Mariamnagar to ensure peace in the grand celebrations.

“Christmas is not confined to a particular religious group any longer. The whole world celebrates Christmas like its own festival. Thousands of people gather here in this church to enjoy the festival,” he added.

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr Saha said, “On this day, former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also born. PM Modi officially declared this day as Good Governance Day. I want to make a small modification here. This day should be also observed as ‘good relations day”.

