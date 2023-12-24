Guwahati: An Integrated Tunnel Communication System has been designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between handheld radios inside the tunnel, to the base station at tunnel control rooms and station masters of adjacent stations at Bhairabi- Sairang new single line section of Lumding Division of North Frontier Railway.
RailTel, a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, has received an order of Rs 66.83 crore for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an integrated tunnel communication system, emergency call arrangements in tunnels & IPIS (integrated passenger information system) at Stations in Bhairabi- Sairang new single line section of Lumding division of North Frontier Railway.
RailTel a “Mini Ratna (Category-I)” Central Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns cities and rural areas of the country.
The project will cover 32 tunnels with a total length of slightly over 12 kilometres.
Tunnel communication is very crucial and essential for tunnels dominant section of the Lumding division.
Communication inside the tunnels is interrupted due to poor signal coverage, which can hamper train operation and maintenance activities.
“The communication channels in the tunnel operate independently, simultaneously, and without any risk of failure. The successful implementation of this system is pivotal for ensuring the safety and efficiency of train operations within the challenging terrain of the Indian Railway tunnels,” officials said.
This tunnel communication project aims to establish continuous coverage along the entire tunnel length, ensuring clear audio without interference.
The system guarantees reliable operation in the harsh environmental conditions within the tunnel, providing trunked radio channels across various bands.
“Additionally, the system boasts user-friendly operation and maintenance, contributing to a streamlined and efficient communication infrastructure within the tunnels. Bhairabi-Sairang new line project is one of the toughest sections where the problem of Road approach, non-availability of materials, higher cost of transportations, tough terrain etc makes it a very challenging work to execute,” officials say.
The project work includes the provision of supply and installation of IT data networking infrastructure, PA and emergency/SOS call points system, IP and IP-based CCTV Surveillance System. Furthermore, the design, supply, installation, wiring, testing and commissioning of integrated communication system VHF (Simplex) and backbone networks for smart facilities and emergency communication systems are also included in the scope of work.
RailTel is also implementing Tunnel Radio Communication projects for the Katra-Banihal section of the Northern Railway, Panvel-Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara-Igatpuri section of Central Railway and Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railway.
