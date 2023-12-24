Utpal Borpujari’s documentary, ‘Mask Art of Majuli’, which won the Best Documentary Award in the recently concluded 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival 2023, blends exposition and performance into a visually poetic celebration of the vibrant colours and profound meanings of the Neo-Vaishnavite culture of Assam. Borpujari’s film brings the masks of Majuli to life, their intricate designs, elaborate texture and expressive performances thereby creating a rich and nuanced sense of cultural understanding.

Borpujari’s approach elevates the film itself into an art form, mirroring the beauty and creativity of the craft. He uses the rhythmic percussion of khol and taal to guide us through the process, as he unravels the history, philosophy, skill, and aesthetics of mask-making. The journey of the making of one of the tangible aspects of Assamese culture, starting from the first act of cutting bamboo and shaping it to the vibrant culmination in a Bhaona performance, also offers us a glimpse into the spiritual and philosophical essence of Sankardeva. This harmonious interplay of several aspects related to the culture of mask-making in Majuli evokes the documentary film’s ability to connect diverse elements (art, design, philosophy and performances) into a unified and meaningful whole.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri handing over the Best Documentary (Mask Art of Majuli) award to Director Utpal Borpujari

In the heart of Majuli’s mask-making tradition, the families of Samaguri Satra stand as pillars, not just practising the craft with devotion, but also nurturing its future by teaching it to the next generation. Through them, the masks and their stories continue to live on. Instead of being purely informative, Borpujari structures the documentary like a guided exploration where viewers are transformed into participants learning about the various facets of mask-making along with the intimacy and clarity of a dedicated teacher.

Explaining why some art forms fade over time, Borpujari said, “As cultures evolve and change, some artistic expressions might become less common due to their limited promotion and dissemination. But that doesn’t mean they lose their value.” He emphasizes that the art of mask-making isn’t confined to Majuli alone, highlighting its wider presence in Assam. His film, while focusing on Majuli, aims to celebrate the beauty and importance of this art form and encourage its appreciation.

Borpujari also emphasized the crucial role of documenting art forms and cultural practices in today’s world. He believes it’s a powerful tool for inspiration and knowledge sharing. “By showcasing the dedication of Dr. Hemchandra Goswami and the families of Samaguri Satra in preserving the traditional mask art, we can spark an interest and inspire others,” he explained. He further highlighted the endangered state of several other art forms in Assam like Ojapali and Deodhani traditions, reiterating the importance of comprehensive documentation to secure their future for generations to come.

Taking part in a Q&A session after the screening of the film, Borpujari also highlighted the prospects of commercialization as a means of preserving art forms. “In Sri Lanka, tourists can readily purchase miniature models of their traditional masks as souvenirs, which also acts as a preservation of their culture as well as open doors for its sustenance,” he pointed out. He expressed hope that Majuli could follow suit, and perhaps even expand commercialization beyond the island to various places across Assam, offering tourists a tangible piece of the state’s heritage to take home. He emphasized the role of the government in facilitating this approach, providing support and infrastructure for the self-sustenance of the art form. Produced by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) – North East Regional Centre, Borpujari expressed gratitude for recognizing the value of this indigenous art form and actively promoting it through initiatives like his documentary.

