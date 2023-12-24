It’s Christmas time and the holiday season calls for sending loads of love to our loved ones whether they’re with you or miles away. Here are some heartfelt Christmas wishes to send your family and friends this year, with a special message at the end just for you, from the EastMojo family.

Wishing you a joyous holiday season and the happiest of New Year.

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Merry Christmas!

Warmest holiday greetings. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Have a festive celebration!

Merry Christmas! It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.

When you chose joy, you feel good and when you feel good, you do good and when you do good, it reminds others of what joy feels like and it just might inspire others to do the same. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Merry Christmas! The magic of Christmas never ends and its greatest of gifts are friends and family!

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of laughter and goodwill, and may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy.

Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it- You feel it. You know it. You believe it. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Let the light of faith and the warmth of family make the season extra bright!

Here are some more Christmas quotes and wishes for you to send to your loved ones:

May your heart be a snowflake, your troubles melt away like the snow and drift of blessings surround you.

Wishing you all the timeless treasures of Christmas… the warmth of home, the love of family and the company of good friends.

May the spirit of Christmas bring you and your family hope, love and happiness. Merry Christmas.

Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year. Merry Christmas.

May your lives be filled with love and happiness and your year be full of positive energy, good vibes. Merry Christmas!

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of love, joy and happiness.

Christmas brings family and friends together. It helps us to appreciate the love in our lives that we often take for granted. May the true meaning of the holiday season fill your heart and home with many blessings.

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May, peace, love and prosperity follow you always.

Every Christmas is merrier because you are a part of it, my forever friend!

May the melody and spirit of the holidays fill your home with love and peace.

Remember it’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters but who’s around it.

