We have all witnessed videos, posts, photos and news going ‘viral’. But how long does the virality last? Days? Hours? Months? We all have seen posts that went viral and changed someone’s life for better, and sometimes, for worse. But for every life that is changed, millions of such posts die an almost-instant death. This is what happened with Baslang Jamatia, a Tripura youth who, for a few days, became the most famous footballer in his state thanks to his free-kick that reminded people of Roberto Carlos, one the most famous Brazilian footballers of all time.

It was during a football match at the Amarpur football ground in October. Baslang, 21, scored a spectacular goal. The ball travelled with a curved trajectory, leaving the goalkeeper clueless.

This goal reminded football enthusiasts of the famous goal scored by Carlos against France in 1997.

The social media platforms were abuzz with praise for the young player, who, until now, had seldom received any acknowledgement for his sports. However, the buzz lasted only a couple of days and nothing changed for him. He still works in an eatery in Udaipur town, a few km from his village in Killa under the Gomati district of Tripura.

Speaking to exclusively to EastMojo, Jamatia said, “Football is my life but it does not pay all my bills. I work here in a restaurant for a living. My parents work as wage labourers. The salary I get from the shop where I work is the only monthly permanent stream of income.”

However, his passion for football often acts as an obstacle to his work. In order to strike a balance between work, life and sports, Baslang has drafted a calendar.

“The football season in our state starts from August as soon as the rainy season ends. From August to February, I don’t work anywhere. For these five to six months, I play football for teams who hire me. I play local club football as well. I was selected for the Tripura Football Association affiliated tournament but due to some complications regarding my birth certificate, I could not get enrolled,” Jamatia told EastMojo, hoping he might get selected for a good team in the next season.

When asked whether he got any response from the Tripura Football Association after his viral video, he said, “No, the TFA did not contact me. Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarman arrived at my home and gifted me some sports accessories like boots, balls etc. Although he could not spare much time with us for his other assignments, he promised that he would always encourage sports in the state.”

When asked about what he wants as a footballer, Jamatia, who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo, said, “As a footballer, I think the state government should create more places where people can practice. Football is a health tonic for people from all age groups. The children learn the art of team spirit while the elders find it refreshing. Sports should be promoted strategically in the rural areas so that the football can revive its lost glory.”

Jamatia also said if the state government considers giving him a job on sports quota, it would be a blessing for the whole family. To a query regarding his future, he said, “I just want to continue playing football till the day my body permits. I only see football as a career option.”

For now, however, Balsang will prepare for the upcoming season.

