Aizawl: In a major operation conducted by the Excise and Narcotics department in Mizoram, a substantial quantity of heroin was seized on Wednesday, just days ahead of the festive season.
The operation took place at Zokhawthar road in Champhai district and resulted in the apprehension of individuals from various states involved in the illicit drug trade.
The initial breakthrough came when officials seized 35 grams of heroin from Tapi Ribiya (32), a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. The individual, hailing from Siiro village in Lower Sabansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh, was intercepted at Zokhawthar road. The arrest of Tapi Ribiya led to the identification and capture of two other individuals on the same day.
Later in the evening, at around 8:30 pm, officials seized an additional 157.800 grams of heroin from Jayanta Barman (28), a resident of Barasakdal, Rakhalmari, West Bengal, and Mansiangsanga (18), a resident of Dinthar Veng in Champhai. The duo was apprehended along with a Maruti Swift Tourist taxi bearing registration number AS/01 KC-3765, which was used for transporting the illicit substances.
All confiscated heroin was booked under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The Act aims to control and regulate operations relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
The crackdown continued on Thursday, with the Excise and Narcotics department seizing an additional 691.600 grams of heroin. This time, the operation took place on National Highway 306 between Thingdawl and Kolasib. The accused, Zaithanmawia (34) and Lalrempuii (31) from Kolasib Project Veng, were taken into custody.
The Mizoram authorities are actively working to curb the menace of drug trafficking, especially in the lead-up to the festive season. The arrested individuals will face charges under The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as the authorities intensify efforts to ensure a safe and drug-free environment during the celebrations.
