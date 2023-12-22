Did Mizoram Police 'kidnap' a Nigerian citizen? Here's what we know

Guwahati: A missing Nigerian national in Delhi has led to a police investigation following his sister’s accusation of abduction and extortion by the Mizoram Police.
As per a report by the Indian Express, the missing Nigerian’s sister alleged that her brother was picked up by the Mizoram Police last week from Dabri and that they took Rs 35 lakh for his release.
The report stated that the Delhi Police Headquarters had asked Special CP (Law and Order of Southern Zone) Sagar Preet Hooda to submit a fact-finding inquiry into the incident.
However, in the Express report, DG (Mizoram) Anil Shukla was quoted saying, “we have not arrested and detained any Nigerian national. We are not aware of anything about him.”
In the past months, the Mizoram police had arrested some Myanmar nationals and recovered Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) from their possession.
Speaking to The Indian Express, DG (Mizoram) Shukla said, “In October, we recovered Methamphetamine drugs worth around Rs 75 crore and arrested four persons. During their questioning and further investigation, we found the transit distribution point of the drugs was in Delhi. We sent our team to the national capital where we arrested two Myanmar nationals. They were produced before the court concerned and taken on transit remand to Mizoram… It’s an international racket and our probe is on.”
In the fourth week of November, the team of Mizoram Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force, headed by a UT-cadre IPS officer, reached Delhi and asked the Dwarka district police to assist them in nabbing some alleged persons involved in peddling drugs.
As several raids were conducted, during one of the raids, the Mizoram police allegedly picked up a Nigerian national from outside a private nursing home in Dabri on November 26, the report quoted a senior Delhi Police officer.
As per the officer, it appeared that the raiding team removed the DVR of the CCTV camera of the nursing home.
On Wednesday, after the Delhi police received the PCR call from the Nigerian’s sister, senior officers at the Delhi Police HQ swung to action. The woman had alleged that her brother was picked up by the UT-cadre IPS officer, who also allegedly took Rs 35 lakh from them to release him. She further claimed the officer was allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh more.
“Senior officials at the PHQ immediately initiated an inquiry and came to know that the (IPS) officer had picked up a Nigerian national, but he was not arrested by his team,” the Indian Express quoted the officer.
