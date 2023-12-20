Aizawl: Professor S. Sundar, the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram, called on Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his office chamber on Wednesday to discuss matters about the institution’s governance and autonomy. During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma assured Prof. Sundar that there would be no political interference in the functioning of NIT Mizoram.

Recognising the crucial role that NIT Mizoram plays in the educational landscape, Chief Minister Lalduhoma spoke about the importance of maintaining the institution’s quality and reliability. He conveyed his belief that for the institute to be a beacon of excellence, it must operate free from political influence, especially in matters related to staff employment and other administrative affairs.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The National Institute of Technology is a vital institution for our state, and it should maintain the highest standards of education. To achieve this, there must be no political interference in the processes of the institute,” said Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

In a clear message to Prof. Sundar and the entire NIT Mizoram community, the Chief Minister assured that the government would not tolerate any form of political nudges in the institute’s affairs. He encouraged the Director and the institute’s administration to function independently and without fear.

“If you encounter any issues or interference of a political nature, please inform me immediately. We are committed to ensuring that NIT Mizoram remains an institution of academic excellence,” added Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

NIT Mizoram, established in 2011 under the aegis of NIT Nagpur, currently boasts an enrollment of over 900 students across various courses.

Also Read: Will call to end reservations for the converted break tribal unity in Tripura?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









