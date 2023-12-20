Shillong: The Mawmluh Cherra Cement Limited (MCCL), once known to produce high-quality cement, will shut down for good after the Government decided to close the project.
The Government is amicably settling the matter with stakeholders and employees and they have more or less decided to opt for the voluntary retirement scheme, said CM Conrad Sangma.
“There will be a sort of a golden handshake with permanent employees and we will go for a closure of the MCCL,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Government requires a huge investment for moving forward with the project even though more than Rs 300 crore has been invested in the project in the last 15 years.
“ We have tried our best to revive the MCCL, but in given circumstances, the public and employees are suffering and decisiveness has to be there and we have decided that we will be closing it with proper consultations with stakeholders for terms and conditions,” said the Chief Minister.
The Government was earlier planning to go for a joint venture but the Government did not receive a positive response.
“We had an option of spending Rs 150-200 crore, which, we felt was difficult and for a joint venture, we gave an Expression of Interest (EOI). But the players we got were not at the level to do justice to the scale of investment,” he said.
The Mawmluh Cherra Cement Ltd (MCCL) was the oldest public sector undertaking unit and the only state-owned cement plant set up in the early 1960s (then undivided Assam) in limestone-rich Sohra.
