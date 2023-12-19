Agartala: Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo will exchange a pair of lions and black bucks for Royal Bengal Tigers, leopards and birds according to an animal exchange programme approved by the Central Zoo Authority of India.

Bengal Safari Zoo of North Bengal will receive the animals from Tripura and send the big cats in return, a senior official of Tripura Forest Department told EastMojo.

“The programme aims to bring more exquisite animals to the Sepahijala zoo that draws record crowds during the winter season. A couple of more such exchange drives are under process. A variety of animals in the zoo is going to bring more visitors and animal enthusiasts,” the official added.

The animals will depart from Tripura in the second week of January.

“We are now focusing more on animal exchange programmes and modernization of the zoo. New enclosures are being installed for many animals. Smart tech is being utilized for the smooth and effective functioning of the zoo. Good veterinary doctors are also appointed here to take care of the animals”, the officials said requesting anonymity.

Sources inside the zoo said most of the animals living in the zoo are old.

“When summer was at its peak, we took a lot of special measures to keep the animals hydrated. Now also, picnickers have been barred from using music systems close to the zoo area as it can hamper the health of the animals. Areas are earmarked for using high decibel sound producing music systems,” a source added.

On being asked about the adoption drive a few years back, officials posted at the zoo said, “It was an ambitious plan to create a sustainable revenue stream for the loss-making zoo. Only two animals were adopted including a peacock when the project was launched. We do believe that this project has potential but now the focus area is on the modernisation of the zoo. Once that is done, we shall work on the adoption front as well.”

