Agartala: Rubber-based industry owners of Tripura requested the Chairman of Rubber Board India, Dr Sawar Dhanania, to enable rubber export to Bangladesh.

Rubber-based products fall on the list of things prohibited for export through Tripura borders. “Being the second largest rubber producer, Tripura should have access to the Bangladesh market. If this ban could be lifted, the state’s rural economy will flourish,” said General Secretary India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce Sujit Ray.

The Chairman of Rubber Board India has been touring Tripura to stock note of the ongoing projects. The Rubber Board had recently launched a special drive to expand rubber plantations on 30,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the industry owners and trade bodies of Tripura hosted Dr Dhanani at a private hotel on Monday evening and highlighted the issues.

According to Ray, Manager of Integrated Check Post (ICP) Akhaura Debasish Nandi, industry owners who manufacture value-added rubber products and members of the All Tripura Merchant Association attended the meeting. Talking about the meeting, Ray said, “He had listened to the concerns and grievances of the local businessmen and assured that he would raise these issues before the appropriate authorities.”

Several Indian industry bodies and the government of Tripura had already written to the Bangladesh government on multiple occasions for the same purpose.

Earlier in 2019, the Bangladesh government relaxed the trade barrier lifting the ban on nine products. The Rubber Board Chairman will visit several plantations and discuss technical issues with the local officials. Sources in the Rubber Board India, Tripura office claimed that even as the state stands as the second largest producer of rubber quality issues, making trouble for the Tripura rubber industry in various ways.

