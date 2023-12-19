Guwahati: Is fluoride bad or good for tea? Commonly consumed foods and beverages, like fish, seafood, table salt, spinach, and tea, and beverages like beers and wines are common sources of Fluoride. Tea, manufactured from the young shoots of the tea plant, is considered the most loved non-alcoholic medicinal beverage among the three widely consumed non-alcoholic beverages.

Tea plant (Camellia sinensis) is known to accumulate high concentrations of fluoride in its leaves and studies have highlighted that tea plants can absorb an enormous amount of Fluoride from soil, and 98% of total accumulated Fluoride by tea plants is present in tea leaves.

Though tea contains fluoride, a first-time study on fluoride presence in teas from Northeast India has found it is safe as per risk assessment.

The study done by scientists from the Tea Research Association, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute, New Delhi and Department of Soil Science, School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University and published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis has found that a daily intake of 10 g NE Indian tea would not pose any health hazard.

“From this study, it has transpired that fluoride concentration in NE Indian tea does not pose any negative health effect with the normal tea consumption rate (10 g),” Bappaditya Kanrar, a scientist at TLabs, Tea Research Association, Kolkata, told EastMojo.

“Tea plays a vital role in the human diet system to supplement fluoride requirements without posing any adverse health effects,” the study says.

Northeast (NE) Indian states (Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal) have been commonly recognised for quality tea and produce more than 80% of the total Indian tea production.

Traditionally, Indian tea is grown on natural soils, however, most of the growers use phosphate fertilisers, which might lead to a significant increase of Fluoride in soil and its subsequent transfer from root to tea shoots. Furthermore, studies have shown that an enormous accumulation of Fluoride by tea plants can not affect the usual physiological characteristics or any poisoning of tea plants due to the fluoride detoxification mechanism inside the plant.

The study was done to understand the level of fluoride present in NE Indian tea, and 321 tea samples from northeast India have been analysed for fluoride content. Fluoride was analysed in total as well as in tea infusion.

On average, Indian people consumed 786 g of tea per capita, making it an integral part of the Indian diet. Despite the enormous number of health benefits of tea, a study done in 2018 concluded that the high amount of Fluoride in tea can be harmful when it was estimated in 105 tea samples imported from Sri Lanka, Iran, and Kenya.

Excessive consumption of tea beverages creates a risk for fluoride toxicity, but there is no MRL( Maximum Residue Limit) for fluoride in tea in India. Keeping all these things in mind, this study has been conducted to evaluate MRL standards in tea.

Three hundred and twenty-one (321) drier mouth samples (these are samples drawn straight from the mouth of a drier, i.e. at the delivery end of the drier. Thus, a drier mouth sample means a tea sample that has undergone all the steps of manufacture and has finally been dried. This would also mean that the sample has not undergone the last steps of manufacture (viz. sorting, grading, and packing) and was collected from NE India.

The area of sampling consists of Darjeeling (32), Terai (44), Dooars (37), North Bank (34), South Bank (50), Upper Assam (62), Cachar (40), and Tripura (22). Samples were collected from June 2020 to April 2021.

The highest mean total fluoride content was found in North Bank (136.21 mg kg), followed by Upper Assam (109.18 mg), Dooars (107.25 mg kg), Terai (106.53 mg South Bank (98.13 mg kg), Cachar (75.92 mg), Darjeeling (70.03 mg kg and the lowest in Tripura (53.55 mg kg).

The study calculated MRL of 300 mg kg-1 can be recommended for Fluoride MRL on tea in India. Currently, there is no MRL assigned to tea in India. The European Union has an MRL of 400 mg kg-1 on tea (European Commission). This is the first finding that represents data on Fluoride in tea of Northeast India and proposed MRL for Fluoride.

The transfer of Fluoride from made tea to tea infusion was also studied zone-wise and presented in the paper.

Fluoride contents of these particular tea infusions ranged from 1.08 to 2.43 mg With a mean value of 1.90 mg L-1, and the total Fluoride contents ranged from 53.55 to 136.21 mg kg-1 with a mean value of 94.60 mg kg-1 and the percentage of Fluoride infused ranged from 86.59 to 111.44%.

The highest percentage of Fluoride infused was observed in Upper Assam samples and the lowest was observed in North Bank region samples. The average percentage of Fluoride infused was 100.46. The concentration of Fluoride in infusion was also studied with respect to varying continuous infusion times and differences in successive infusion numbers of the same sample and the data was presented. F concentration decreased with the increment of infusion number.

Specifically, it decreased drastically after the first infusion to the third infusion, and on the fourth and fifth infusions, it remains comparable at a lower rate. On the other hand in continuous infusion mode, the Fluoride concentration was increased gradually from 3 min to 30 min of infusion time.

